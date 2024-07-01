Record-breaking Beryl packs over 150mph winds

Source: NOAA

(CNS): UPDATED 3:30pm: The Cayman Islands Government continued the review of the country’s state of readiness Monday afternoon as the record-breaking Hurricane Beryl, the earliest category 4 hurricane on record to form during an Atlantic season, continued rolling across the Eastern Caribbean. Packing winds of over 150mph with higher gusts, Beryl was still travelling west-northwest at around 20mph as it moved away from the Windward Islands and what appeared to be a direct hit on the island of Carriacou in Grenada.

Beryl is expected to reach Jamaica, which is under Hurricane watch, on Wednesday morning when it will still be a hurricane but not necessarily a major one, as forecasters expect the upper wind shear to dampen down this currently very dangerous hurricane. If Beryl remains on the forecast track, it will arrive in the Cayman area sometime on Wednesday afternoon or evening when it is expected to pass to the south of Grand Cayman, but we could still experience around 60mph winds as it passes through the region.

Sand was made available to the community for sandbags to protect from flooding, and the Water Authority confirmed that any of its customers cut off during the last month would be reconnected.

Meanwhile, Cayman Airways added more flights to Kingston and Miami on Tuesday but cancelled flights on Wednesday and Thursday. The airline said changes to its flight operations were made for the safety of its passengers, crew, the Cayman Airways fleet, and to assist the country with the evacuation of visitors and residents as needed.

POSTED 11:30am: The Cayman Islands came under hurricane alert Monday as Hurricane Beryl careered its way into the Caribbean, oscillating in both intensity and the forecast track. At 10:00am local time, Beryl, an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane with winds near 140mph and higher gusts, was posing a threat to life to those on the Winward Islands. It was located some 15 miles ESE of Carriacou, moving at 20mph.

On the current track, Beryl is expected to reach the Cayman Islands sometime on Wednesday night or Thursday morning and will be passing to the south of Grand Cayman. However, the hurricane’s fluctuating path and changing intensity leave considerable speculation as to how much these islands will be impacted. A hurricane alert was put in place on the advice of the director of the Cayman Islands National Weather Service Sunday evening, and Eric Bush, the acting deputy governor, said it was imperative the community gets prepared.

“I urge everyone to take the necessary steps and to get ready for what may be the first hurricane of the season to impact our Cayman Islands,” he said. “Speak with your family and friends, make a plan together, and stay informed,” he said.

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said caucus had met Sunday to coordinate efforts and ensure that a comprehensive response was in place. “As Hurricane Beryl makes its way through the Eastern Caribbean, the safety and well-being of our residents are paramount,” she said. “We are actively monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions to protect our communities. Your vigilance and preparedness are essential as we navigate this challenge together,” she added.

HMCI, in collaboration with the CINWS, are closely monitoring the hurricane’s trajectory and will provide updates as the situation evolves. This alert period is a critical time for residents to finalise their preparedness plans, secure their properties, and ensure they have the necessary supplies, officials stated in a release.

The National Hazard Management Executive was set to meet today to review the status of preparedness efforts on all three islands, and updates are expected later today.

Supermarkets and stores saw a surge of shoppers as they opened Monday morning, with people queuing to enter the shops to buy supplies. Most supermarkets and hardware stores said that they would extend their opening hours to 9:00pm despite being a public holiday.

Meanwhile, Cayman Airways said it has initiated a change-fee waiver for customers who wish to voluntarily adjust their travel plans this week. The airline said it will waive applicable change fees and fare difference for travel at a later date for customers whose existing bookings meet certain conditions, as posted on the CAL website.

As the eyewall of Hurricane Beryl crossed the southern Windward Islands, the National Hurricane Center in Miami urged residents in Grenada, the Grenadine Islands and Carriacou Island to remain in shelter. Beryl is expected to move quickly westward to west-northwestward during the next few days. On the forecast track, Beryl will move across the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea late today through Wednesday.

Fluctuations in strength are likely during the next day or so, but Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean. Some weakening is expected in the Central Caribbean by midweek, though Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane. Hurricane-force winds currently extend outward up to 40 miles from the centre, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles out.

To be prepared, remember to:

Monitor weather reports: Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and advisories from the Cayman Islands Weather Service, HMCI and CIG channels, Radio Cayman and Weather Radio Station. Be aware of low-lying areas Make a plan: Identify a friend or family member to stay with if your home is at risk. Pack a bag with essential items for 3-5 days and make digital copies of important documents. Be Prepared for Emergencies: Keep an emergency kit ready with essentials such as water, food, medications, flashlights, batteries, and a first-aid kit.

Important Contacts:

NEOC Call Centre: 949-6555

Emergency Services: 911

Local Weather Updates: www.weather.gov.ky

Hazard Management Cayman Islands: www.caymanprepared.ky