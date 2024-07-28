Cayman team among Paris Olympics’ Parade of Nations

The CI Team during the Opening Ceremony

CI Team and Olympic rings

(CIOC): On a rainy and overcast evening, the City of Light shone brighter than ever as a spectacular

opening ceremony marked the beginning of the 2024 Summer Olympics. In the middle of the pomp

and circumstance that featured world leaders, sporting legends and some of the biggest

entertainers in the world was the Cayman Islands Olympic Team.

“The opening ceremony here in Paris was absolutely breathtaking,” said Jillian Crooks, who will be

competing in the women’s 100-metre freestyle in her second Olympic appearance. “It was so

beautiful, inspiring and motivational.”

The Parade of Nations took place on the Seine River with boats for each national delegation. It

marked the first time in Olympic history the opening ceremony did not take place in a stadium.

Crooks was joined in the Cayman Islands boat by her brother and fellow swimmer, Jordan Crooks,

as well as track and field athlete Davonte Howell, sailor Charlotte Webster, Chef de Mission

Shakeina Bush and Team Medic Dr Carl Andrew Brown.

“My experience at the opening ceremony was very eye-opening,” Howell said. “I believe that the

Olympics just became very real for me. The experience is starting to really set in. Seeing all the

festivities that Paris has set forward for the opening ceremony is very inspiring.”

Aside from being introduced to an estimated global audience of one billion people during the Parade

of Nations, the Cayman Islands delegation and their boat also grabbed space in pieces written by

international media outlets. The New York Times and The Athletic — a sports journalism platform

owned by the New York Times Co. with more than 3.5 million subscribers — featured the Cayman

Islands in a piece highlighting the best boats of the opening ceremony.

“The entire atmosphere was electric and so unique for an opening ceremony,” said Webster, who

served as flag bearer along with Jordan Crooks. “The breathtaking performances showcased

France’s rich culture and history as a host nation.”

Paris 2024 takes place 26 July – 11 August. Paris is the main host city, with events held at 16 other

cities throughout France and one in Tahiti.

The athletes now turn their attention to their respective competitions.

Jordan and Jillian Crooks are scheduled to be the first Cayman Islands athletes to compete. They

will dive in for the 100-metre Freestyle Heats on Tuesday, 30 July, at Paris La Defense Arena. The

Semifinal rounds for the event will be held later that same day, and the Finals are scheduled for

Wednesday, 31 July.

Jordan Crooks will then compete in the men’s 50-metre Freestyle Heats on Thursday, 1 August. The

Semifinals will be held later that same day, and the Final on Friday, 2 August.

Webster sets sail in the women’s Dinghy event beginning Thursday, 1 August. She’ll compete on the

Mediterranean Sea with the Roucas-Blanc Marina, Marseille, serving as the venue. The women’s

Dinghy even runs from 1-5 August with two races each day. The Final takes place on Tuesday, 6 August.

Howell will step onto the track for the men’s 100-metre dash Preliminary Round on Saturday, 3 August.

The First Round takes place later that same day, while the Semi-Final and Final rounds are

scheduled for Sunday, 4 August. Track and Field events are held at the Stade de France in Paris.

Schedule of events:

Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Heats 30 July Women’s 100-meter Freestyle Heats 30 July Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Semifinals 30 July Women’s 100-meter Freestyle Semifinals 30 July Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Final 31 July Women’s 100-meter Freestyle Final 31 July Men’s 50-meter Freestyle Heats 1 August Men’s 50-meter Freestyle Semifinals 1 August Women’s Dinghy Races 1 & 2 1 August Men’s 50-meter Freestyle Final 2 August Women’s Dinghy Races 3 & 4 2 August Men’s 100 meters Preliminary Round 3 August Men’s 100-meters Round 1 3 August Women’s Dinghy Races 5 & 6 3 August Men’s 100 meters Semi-Final 4 August Men’s 100 meters Final 4 August Women’s Dinghy Races 7 & 8 4 August Women’s Dinghy Races 9 & 10 5 August Women’s Dinghy Medal Race 6 August Closing Ceremony 11 August

Submitted by Cayman Islands Olympic Committee Press Attaché Kevin Morales.