Carnival goes off safely with only four arrests

RCIPS officers at the weekend carnival (from social media)

(CNS): Police said the carnival weekend passed relatively safely this year, and officers made only four arrests on Saturday during the festivities. The RCIPS said that even though the events were busy and well attended, there were very few incidents. Officers responded to just two incidents over the course of the day. The first arrests were made at about 7:30pm, when officers on duty on the West Bay Road spotted a disturbance in the vicinity of Lime Tree Bay Avenue.

When they approached the area, they found an altercation taking place between three women. The officers intervened and the women were arrested for affray. One of them was also being arrested for making threats to kill. They were then taken to the Cayman Islands Police Detention Centre, processed and subsequently bailed pending further investigation.

Then, just before 9:00pm, officers working along Seven Mile Public Beach observed an altercation between a security guard and another man. They spoke to the man, who became aggressive and refused to comply with instructions. During the ensuing altercation, the man struck one of the officers. As they tried to arrest him, he continued to resist until he was eventually detained.

The 37-year-old from Bodden Town has since been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, threats to kill, and assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty. He was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

The police said they are aware of another fight between three women during the actual parade earlier in the afternoon, which has been circulated on social media, but no formal reports have been made. RCIPS officers are looking into the incident.

“It is safe to say that the carnival festivities were a success, not just from a policing perspective, but for the Cayman Islands as well,” said Superintendent Roje Williams. “With this in mind, we would like to thank the majority of the public, who attended and participated in the events without incident, for staying safe and following the law,” he added.