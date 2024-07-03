CAL’s fleet parked overseas as Beryl approaches

(CNS): The Cayman Airways fleet has been flown overseas to safety as part of the airline’s strategic hurricane preparedness plans. Capt. Dave Scott, the Executive Vice President of Flight Operations & Chief Operations Officer said as Hurricane Beryl’s projected impact on the Cayman Islands falls on a day of the week when some flights were due to overnight at international airports anyway this has served as an advantage for CAL.

“Today we had one B737-8 jet that departed Grand Cayman as scheduled to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and that aircraft will remain at LAX airport per usual overnight,” he explained. “Likewise, we had one jet aircraft that departed as scheduled to the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York where it will also remain overnight per usual. The remaining two B737-8 jets have been operating evacuation flights from Grand Cayman to Miami International Airport (MIA) today, so they will remain at MIA overnight for safety during the hurricane.”

Scott said the Express’ two Twin Otters and one Saab will be parked at Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPA) in Miami overnight as well and the second Saab is already overseas for annual maintenance.

Fabian Whorms, President and CEO of Cayman Airways said the team had concentrated on planning and implementing evacuation flights on behalf of the Cayman Islands Government and the local tourism industry over the last few days.

“We particularly thank our pilots and flight attendants, as well as other key staff, who have volunteered to travel overseas with our fleet, with or without their families, to help ensure the business continuity of our airline after this major hurricane,” he added

Whorms said the airline is already coordinating with the Cayman Islands Airports Authority to ensure the earliest possible return of the fleet after the passage of the hurricane. “The airline stands ready to assist the Cayman Islands Government with further evacuation and supply flights after the passage of Hurricane Beryl if it becomes necessary, while our regular flight schedule will resume as soon as possible after the storm,” he said.