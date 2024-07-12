CAL makes magazine list of top 15 airlines in world

Photo credit: Cayman Airways

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has made it into the top 15 list of the world’s best international airlines in Travel + Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards 2024. CAL was the only airline in the western hemisphere to secure a top-15 spot in the “Best International Airlines in 2024” category and was awarded alongside leading and prestigious international carriers such as Singapore Airlines, Emirates, All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Qatar Airways.

This evaluation by Travel + Leisure of all international airlines ranked carriers based on cabin comfort, inflight service, customer service and value. Cayman Airways’ score also placed it as the highest-ranking airline operating flights to and from the Cayman Islands.

“Cayman Airways has a longstanding mission to be a national airline we can all be proud of, providing top-quality service, and we fulfil this mission every day,” said CAL board chairperson John-Paul Clarke in a release from the airline. “The Cayman Airways board has placed significant emphasis on enhancing the customer experience and fostering employee engagement.”

The magazine has over 15 million monthly readers, and more than 186,000 readers participated in the annual World’s Best Awards survey. Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms said the recognition is both highly remarkable and legitimate.

“This ranking highlights the quality and value of Cayman Airways’ service compared to the hundreds of airlines around the world, and although there was a separate award category for US-based airlines, the score received by Cayman Airways also surpassed the scores achieved by every major US-based airline in their award category,” he said. “This level of achievement is therefore a true testament to the dedication of our awesome staff and reflects the pride, hospitality, and continuous pursuit of excellence for which Cayman Airways and the Cayman Islands are well known.”

Paul Tibbetts, Executive Vice President in charge of Commercial Affairs and the airline’s Chief Financial Officer, emphasised Cayman Airways’ commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer experience uniquely marked by the warmth and hospitality synonymous with the Cayman Islands.

“This accolade highlighting Cayman Airways as one of the world’s top international airlines speaks olumes about our operational excellence and our team’s heartfelt approach to service,” he said. “Every interaction with our passengers showcases the best of Caymanian hospitality, ensuring each passenger has a flight that is comfortable, enjoyable, and memorable. This acknowledgement as a top global airline is a fantastic recognition of the hard work and commitment of our team at Cayman Airways in sharing our islands with the world.”

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said it was an incredible distinction. “Ranking so favourably among some of the biggest international airlines is a true validation of our national airline’s quality and consistency,” he said, as he paid tribute to the management, board staff and crew members for their “stellar efforts in earning this well-deserved, world-class recognition”.