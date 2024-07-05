CAL fleet flies back to Cayman, Miami flight added

Cayman Airways at ORIA (from CAL social media)

(CNS): Cayman Airways began returning its aircraft from overseas Thursday afternoon once the all-clear from Hurricane Beryl was issued and the Owen Roberts International Airport reopened. The national airline has added a special flight from Miami to Grand Cayman on Friday, 5 July, to bring home residents who evacuated because of the storm. KX3103 departs MIA at 9:30am and arrives at GCM at 10:00am. The New York, Los Angeles and Miami inbound flights that were scheduled for Thursday, 4 July, will now arrive later and affected passengers have been contacted directly about the new times.

CAL said re-scheduled international flight operations on Friday will now resume as normal. Passengers on any flights that were previously cancelled as a result of the hurricane will be accommodated on flights on Friday. Domestic flights to, from and between the Sister Islands remained cancelled on Thursday. Service will resume on Friday with some adjustments to flight times. Affected customers will be contacted directly.

Customers are reminded and encouraged to ensure that their ticket reservations are updated with accurate contact details, and to book flights online at www.caymanairways.com or with a travel professional of their choice, to help alleviate the high call volumes to the Cayman Airways Reservations Call Center at this time.

The Call Center has resumed normal operating hours of 7:00am to 9:00pm daily.