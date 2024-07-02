CAL adds more flights before airports shut down

Charles Kirkconnell International Airport

(CNS): With Cayman now under an official hurricane warning, Cayman Airways will operate additional evacuation flights to help evacuate visitors and residents who wish to leave before Hurricane Beryl arrives. CAL will run two flights to Miami on Tuesday night and five more on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands Airport Authority confirmed in a social media post that operations at all airports will cease tomorrow evening. Flights will stop on Wednesday at 6:00pm at the Owen Roberts International Airport and at 3:00pm at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac.

CIAA officials said they expected to resume airport operations once the ‘all clear’ for the Cayman Islands has been given on Hurricane Beryl.

The Department of Tourism has said that most airlines flying into ORIA will waive change fees for passengers travelling between 1 July and 4 or 5 July who have had to cancel or alter their travel plans due to Beryl. However, travellers are urged to contact their airlines directly.

Additional CAL Flights:

TUESDAY, 2 July

Flight KX3118 departs GCM at 6:00pm and arrives at MIA at 8:40pm

Flight KX3120 departs GCM at 7pm and arrives at MIA at 9:40pm

Wednesday, 3 July

Flight KX3112 departs GCM at 7:00am and arrives at MIA at 9:30am

Flight KX3122 departs GCM at 7:30am and arrives at MIA at 10:00am

Flight KX3134 departs GCM at 9am and arrives at MIA at 11:40am

Flight KX3120 departs GCM at 10am and arrives at MIA at 12:40pm

Flight KX3114 departs GCM at 12:10pm and arrives at MIA at 2:40pm