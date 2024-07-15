Cabinet OKs ‘damaging’ East End shoreline project

2019 photo by the DoE showing the use of heavy machinery for beach cleaning and the resulting sand removal impacting the beach profile (source: The Coastal Works Review by the DoE)

(CNS): Cabinet has granted a coastal works licence for a groyne and the excavation of swim areas along the beachfront of the Wyndham Reef Resort in East End despite clear recommendations from the Department of Environment several years ago that the application should be denied because of the potential damage to the marine environment and erosion of the beach, which is an active turtle nesting habitat. The project is largely aimed at addressing the sargassum in the area, but the work will push it onto an adjacent resort’s beach.

In a clear indication that Cabinet has now abandoned any pretence of sustainability when it comes to the environment, on 18 June, members of the government’s inner circle approved the application by the Thompson Group, which owns the resort on block 73A parcel 80, despite the damage it will likely cause, which has been fully detailed and explained by scientists at the DoE.

Aside from the problems this will cause at this location and for the resort’s neighbours, the DoE warned that because this project is being billed as a way of managing sargassum, giving permission would set an “environmentally damaging precedent” for the construction of other groynes to repel the summer influx of sargassum, which can build up on some of Grand Cayman’s beaches.

“The DoE understands the challenges that the applicant faces with the issue of sargassum impacts to the beach. However, construction of the groyne and the excavation of the swim areas would lead to direct environmental impacts to the offshore environment and to the beach due to the altering of the coastal sand transport system. The potential beach erosion for the Morritt’s property and the diversion of sargassum onto this neighbouring property outweighs the potential minor benefit of the creation of the partially enclosed swim area,” the DoE said in its 2020 report on the application, which was sent to Cabinet.

The department said there were more suitable measures for shoreline collection of sargassum that could be implemented on this property.

Detailing the negative effects of this project, the experts said it would destroy a significant area of the seabed in the immediate footprint of the proposed groyne. This area consists of seagrass beds and emergent beach rock, which are important marine habitats for a variety of marine species.

Impacts on seagrass beds are a particular concern, as their displacement by the construction of the groyne will result in the direct loss of an important feature and contributor to the health of the marine ecosystem, which is already heavily impacted by coastal works. Seagrass beds provide living habitat, food and oxygen to marine fauna and also play a vital role in maintaining good water quality and shoreline protection, the scientists explained.

Work to clear a swim area has not been accurately defined in the application in terms of the exact areas to contain the works or the timeframe for the works, and the DoE said no approval should be given for coastal works that don’t specify the areas that will be impacted. The Doe said it had recommended against the excavation of the existing swim areas back in 2001 due to the concerns of shoreline retreat, but the department was ignored, and as a result, there has been increased beach erosion.

“Given that the coastline is already suffering from severe beach profile loss, the DoE would not recommend further reducing the shoreline profile or deepening the offshore environment, which would increase its exposure to wave action,” the DoE said in the report to Cabinet.

Further beach erosion has also been caused in the area by previous inappropriate sargassum beach cleaning, which has impacted the beach profile and the suitability for turtle nesting, though it is still an active turtle-nesting beach.

“Impacts of the proposed construction and of the groyne could potentially impact hatching and nesting turtles directly. If Cabinet is minded to grant permission for the construction of the groyne, the DoE would recommend that conditions of approval be implemented to mitigate impacts as much as possible,” the DoE added. The experts said work undertaken during turtle nesting season between May and November should only be carried out with permission from the DoE following consultation to check for turtle nesting activity.

The permission for this project was listed on a brief Cabinet note, and the government has not stated whether conditions will be attached to this approval, but what is clear is that it will put turtles at risk. In May, the DoE rescued a loggerhead turtle that had fallen into and become trapped in a man-made groyne. It was eventually released back into the sea uninjured, but the incident illustrated the danger posed by such man-made structures on nesting beaches.

In this case, the fact that Cabinet granted this licence even though the potential risks and dangers outweighed the minor benefit demonstrates that, contrary to what has been cited repeatedly recently by those wishing to undermine the National Conservation Act, the DoE director does not have the power to stop even such egregious development as this.

The Doe said that if the Cabinet is minded to grant approval, the swim areas to be excavated as part of the works would need to be established, and the proposed groyne location should be revised to prevent an impact on the neighbouring property.

Aside from erosion impacts, the Morritts resort, which is next door to the Wyndham, will be at risk of getting far more sargassum on its beach because the work will simply divert the problem. The DoE pointed out the need to consider the benefit to one landowner against the cost to another.

The Reef Resort beach has been badly eroded in recent years due to the work the resort has continued to do to clean up the sargassum against the advice of the DoE. The resort has been extracting and mixing sand and sargassum and stockpiling it on land adjacent to the resort. It has been using a Bobcat with a normal bucket to remove large amounts of both sand and sargassum from the waterline along the beachfront.

“This is having a significant impact on the beach profile generally due to the loss of sand and the compaction of the beach by heavy equipment,” the DoE said. The department noted that it had communicated these concerns and made recommendations to the property managers of the Wyndham, but they had not put into action another plan or more sustainable method of beach cleaning at the time of the report. The scientists pointed out that it would be difficult and costly to clean and return the amount of sand that has been stockpiled.

However, the Cabinet has now given the resort the green light for more environmental damage to the beach and the marine habitat in the area, even though other options were available to tackle future influxes of sargassum. These included deploying specialist equipment such as a beach rake machine and sieving the sargassum to replace the sand.