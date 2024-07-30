Bryan: Cargo project imperative, cruise must be addressed

George Town cargo dock

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan made it clear last week in several parliamentary statements on his areas of responsibility that a new cargo dock is a “strategic imperative” and the country has to address the issue of cruise tourism. He also implied that he favours moving the port from George Town, which is likely to see it relocated to Breakers, where the government may also develop a cruise berthing facility.

Although Bryan has not yet announced the plans, CNS understands that these issues could very well be the subject of a referendum, possibly held at the same time as the next general election.

Bryan told members of parliament and those listening to the proceedings during last week’s meetings that the cargo port would soon run out of capacity. He said that consultants had been looking at suitable options, but given the scale of such a project, it will be the subject of public consultation. The first two meetings have been scheduled for this week in George Town on Wednesday and Bodden Town on Thursday. The government has also opened a survey that is available to take online until 2 August.

He said that this would give the wider public an opportunity to share opinions and feedback, which was “vital” to ensure that such a project would “meet the needs and expectations of the community”, as he urged the public to attend the meetings this week and play a part in the discussion. He said that the need for a new cargo port was not just about logistics but a long-term strategic move to handle cargo well into the future and to maintain the quality of life in the Cayman Islands.

In the meantime, he said, the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands would be expanding its offices along the harbour front and rolling out other initiatives to help make the cargo situation more efficient. With cargo tonnage increasing again this year, port staff have had to work hard to manage cruise operations and cargo together, he said.

But there was room for improvement, and the government was working on managing growing cargo needs with enhancements of infrastructure at both the George Town dock and the distribution centre, which he said were compatible with plans to relocate the port outside George Town.

Bryan said the volume of cargo was surging, so the demand on operations overall at the port was growing; it was fast “approaching the end of its functional lifespan” and would not support the volume of cargo that was expected over the next decade. The minister said a long-term solution was necessary to tackle efficiencies and provide “a sustainable pathway for growth”.

He suggested that the ambitious initiatives for Cayman were part of the government’s commitment to excellence and proactive innovation against the backdrop of development — which many see as unsustainable, and the failure of the last administration to appreciate public sentiment on that issue was their downfall at the ballot box.

Speaking briefly about cruise tourism, Bryan said that while the Port Authority had erected new fencing and shade to help make things run more smoothly and keep passengers more comfortable, which had been “well-received”, the decline in numbers over the last two years, particularly during the first half of this year, meant much more had to be down to save that sector.

“This ongoing reduction is a serious concern,” he said, claiming that if it continued, it would have a seriously negative impact on the Cayman economy. However, the drop in cruise passengers was expected after the public made it clear they did not want to see berthing facilities here and felt the government should focus on overnight guests.

But Bryan appears very keen to try to retain the cruise sector, which is seen by many local stakeholders as a lose-lose situation for local operators. He said that the cruise industry model is “dependent on bigger and bigger ships” that the cruise lines refuse to tender, and “within three to five years, the ships that call here now will no longer be sailing the Caribbean Seas”.

As a result, “The question of cruise berthing must be definitively addressed. There is no other option.”

See details of the upcoming meetings about the cargo port below: