Beryl still a cat 4 as it moves across Jamaica

(CNS) UPDATED 5:15pm: Beryl remained a dangerous category four hurricane as the National Hurricane Centre released its 4pm advisory today when Beryl crossed the south coast of Jamaica with devastating impact. The hurricane was about 65 miles west-southwest of Kingston and some 265 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman packing maximum sustained winds of 140mph and travelling west-northwest towards the Cayman Islands at about 20mph. Another slight dip to the south placed the predicted path of the centre of Beryl further away from here than earlier tracking models but it is expected to still be a major hurricane as it makes its closest approach to Grand Cayman in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The forecast is currently for the center to pass 116 miles south of Cayman Brac at approximately 12:30am on Thursday, 111 miles south of Littlw Cayman around 1am and 67 miles south of Grand Cayman at approximately 4:30am.

Although CUC is still planning on retaining power for as long as possible the Water Authority has confirmed it will be shutting off the supply ahead of the expected tropical storm force winds. The authority will turn off the public water supply in Cayman Brac at 6:30pm and in Grand Cayman at 9:30pm.

Government has said there will be no official curfew imposed on residents at this point but people are requested to shelter in place and stay off the roads. During a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon the premier said the police commissioner had the power to impose a mandatory curfew should there be any sign of lawlessness.

A full report will be posted on CNS in relation to the briefing later this evening after an internet outage during the broadcast has delayed posts on this site. The full briefing however can been see on CIGTV’s Youtube channel here and government’s social media pages. The National Roads Authority has also issued directions to owners parking their cars on major highways as well as the bridges along the Esterly Tibbetts highway as they could become a hazard for emergency services and will be removed if they are.

UPDATED 1:15pm: As Hurricane Beryl began crossing Jamaica on Wednesday, it was still a dangerous category 4 hurricane with 140mph winds. In the US National Hurricane Center’s update at around 1pm local time, the centre of Beryl was around 45 miles southeast of Kingston and around 320 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman, travelling at 18mph. The centre of Beryl is still forecast to pass near or over the Cayman Islands tonight as a major hurricane.

Although Beryl’s path has dropped slightly to the south, placing all three Cayman Islands just outside the NHC tracking cone, the hurricane is still expected to pass within 70 miles south of Grand Cayman at the closest point of approach in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Residents are urged to complete all preparations today and to stay in place from 6:00pm tonight until the official all-clear is given.

10:15am: Hurricane Beryl slowed slightly to 18mph as it headed towards Jamaica Wednesday morning according to the National Hurricane Center’s 10am advisory. Located 75 miles southeast of Kingston, about 365 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman, Beryl remains a dangerous category 4 hurricane with winds of 145mph and higher gusts.

According to the forecast track, while wind shear is now affecting Beryl, it is still likely to be a major hurricane as it passes across the Cayman Islands late tonight and early Thursday morning. The centre of Beryl will pass near or over Jamaica during the next few hours. After that, Beryl will be heading towards Grand Cayman.

Cayman Airways has added another flight to Miami this evening to assist with the evacuation. Flight KX3136 will depart GCM at 3:40pm and arrive in Miami at 6:20pm

Officials have issued a flood warning for the Cayman Islands as approximately 4-10 inches of rainfall is expected on Thursday. Wave heights of 6-9 feet are expected this evening, increasing to 10-15 feet on Thursday before decreasing on Friday to 5-7 feet.

The Cayman Islands Government is urging the public to stay in place from 6:00pm tonight until an official all-clear is given after Hurricane Beryl has passed. There are currently no plans to officially restrict movement as the public is expected to comply with guidance given in the interest of their own safety, officials said.

Unnecessary travel could cause added emergencies during this period of heightened response. With this in mind, people choosing to take shelter away from home should do so before nightfall to ensure that they are within a secure location before weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

Original Post: Packing winds of 145mph as it headed for Jamaica on Wednesday, Beryl remained a dangerous category 4 hurricane at 7:00am local time when it was located about 430 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman, which remains under a hurricane warning. Travelling at about 20mph, a slight fluctuation in Beryl’s track had pushed the predicted path a little further south.

Estimates are that the eye’s closest point of approach in the Cayman Islands will now be about 70 miles south of Grand Cayman. However, it is still hard to predict the track of this hurricane and the level of intensity we can expect to experience after the storm passes either near or over Jamaica and then heads back over unusually warm water.

According to the US National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory, hurricane winds extend up to 45 miles from the centre, with tropical-storm-force winds extending some 185 miles out. TSF winds are expected to begin impacting the Sister Islands from around 9:30pm Thursday and on Grand Cayman after midnight. However, weather conditions are expected to deteriorate earlier this evening.

The government will be holding a press conference at 2pm, which will be broadcast on Radio Cayman, CIGTV and social media channels. The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) will be activated this morning at 10:00am and the Cayman Regiment will be deployed at noon after receiving official orders.

The Cayman Islands Coast Guard is urging all boat owners to take immediate action and secure their vessels, preferably in-land. Listen to the marine warning here.

Shelters are also expected to open this morning.

Most banks and businesses in the Cayman Islands said they would be closed on Wednesday, though some stores and supermarkets will be open until at least lunchtime.

Officials are urging residents to be prepared, remain vigilant and follow official information as this is critical to preventing extensive damage to property, infrastructure and, most importantly, loss of life. Residents should regularly check for updates from official sources, including the National Weather Service, local government websites and trusted news outlets.

People are required to adhere to guidance provided by local authorities, including potential evacuation orders and shelter information.

