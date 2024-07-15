Armed robber flees on bicycle after restaurant stick-up

(CNS): The RCIPS has begun an investigation into an armed robbery at a restaurant on Eastern Avenue, George Town, which took place early Monday. Just after 1am, the police received a report that a member of staff at the restaurant was preparing to close for the night when a masked robber appeared through the food service hatch, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed quantity of cash and he made his escape on a bicycle heading along Eastern Avenue towards Shedden Road.

The man is described as about 30 years old, 5`10″, of slim build, with light brown skin and spoke with a Caymanian accent. He was wearing gloves, a mask that covered his face, and a hooded jacket.

Although the restaurant has not been named, the police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers website.