All-clear given for Grand Cayman as Beryl rolls away

Owen Roberts International Airport during Hurricane Beryl (from social media)

(CNS): The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has now given the all-clear for all three Cayman Islands after the shelter-in-place direction was lifted for Grand Cayman at 1:00pm and the hurricane warnings discontinued. However, residents are urged to exercise caution when going outdoors and to take necessary safety precautions. Rough seas are still expected today and Friday and thunderstorms are anticipated for Grand Cayman throughout the day.

Preliminary damage assessments have taken place and debris clearance is underway.

CUC has confirmed that the transmission network on the island’s eastern end has been damaged. Crews are currently patrolling the area and will provide an update at the earliest opportunity. Water Authority assessments are ongoing and restoration is in progress, while the Cayman Water Company has completed its assessment and said that no issues have been reported.

Officials said that emergency services teams have been deployed and the RCIPS helicopter will take to the skies for an ariel assessment now that the all-clear has been given. The Department of Environment is also using drones to take footage to assess damage across the island.

“Our first hurricane message of the season called for a culture of readiness, and as we mark the passage of Hurricane Beryl with no loss of life, the Cayman Islands seems to have attained that culture,” Governor Jane Owen said after she went through her first hurricane.

“We have a long and active season still ahead, so we are asking the community to remain vigilant, keep supplies stocked and remain informed by our official government channels.” Owen added that the Royal Navy vessel HMS Trent is en route to the Cayman Islands.

All non-essential government offices in Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands will remain closed today, and updates will be provided on reopening times as they become available.

Grand Cayman is expected to have overcast skies with widespread thunderstorms throughout the day. Flooding in multiple areas is expected, which will lessen by this evening as Hurricane Beryl moves further away from the Cayman area. Extremely rough seas, significant swells, and a possible chance of storm surge have peaked and should subside by this evening.

Rough seas are still expected through Friday. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service noted that a marine warning is in place as seas will remain dangerous for marine activity of any kind. The public should stay away from coastlines and from venturing into water.

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said that now the all-clear has been given, people need to look to their neighbours to see what help they need. She urged people to nevertheless remain cautious and vigilant as the post-storm phase begins.

O’Connor-Connoll applauded the NEOC for the swift, strategic and effective delivery of services and the work of the National Weather Service, Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Department of Communications and Radio Cayman in keeping the community safe and informed at every phase of the storm threat.