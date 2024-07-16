ACC charges three men in mystery probe

(CNS): Marc Edward Chin (36), a former public officer from Newlands, Keron Leanard Watler (30) from East End and Shomar Peabo Bazil (28) from Lower Valley have all been charged with corruption-related offences following what officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission said were “complex and protracted investigations”. The men were charged on 15 July and are due to appear in court on 6 August. No details of this latest mystery probe have been released.

Chin, who appears from social media posts to have previously worked for the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, has been charged with three counts under the Anti-Corruption Act — breach of trust, fraud on the government and conspiracy to commit fraud on the government — as well as misconduct in public office contrary to Common Law.

Watler is charged with two counts under the ACA — breach of trust and conspiracy to commit fraud on the government — and Bazil has been charged with a single count under the ACA — bribery of a public officer.

These latest charges follow those laid against a former civil servant who worked at the Department of Environmental Health and a local shutter fitter for fraud, corruption offences and money laundering.