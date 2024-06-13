WORC bosses to face PAC grilling
(CNS): The Public Accounts Committee will hold a public hearing from today, Thursday, to 20 June regarding the Office of the Auditor General’s latest performance report, Improving Employment Prospects for Caymanians, May 2024, in which the OAG made ten recommendations, primarily to WORC. Ministry of Labour Chief Officer Wesley Howell, WORC Director Jeremy Scott and Ministry of Education Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith will appear as witnesses.
The report raised concern about how more than CI$144 million had been spent over a five-year period. It also found that some of the main barriers to getting locals into work were low standards of education, the failure of the minimum wage to keep pace with inflation and childcare problems. The OAG also noted a significant gap in the data to indicate which, if any, of the various initiatives have helped to get local people into jobs or set on a career path.
The public can watch the proceedings live at the House of Parliament in George Town. Anyone wishing to attend must wear “proper attire” and sign in with security to gain entry. The proceedings will also be aired on the Cayman Islands Government’s YouTube channel, on CIGTV, and on Breeze 105.3FM.
Category: Government oversight, Politics
It is a damning indictment on Elected and Civil Service leaders when an expat as the Auditor General has to complain and question why not much is being done to help Caymanians getting jobs!!
I wonder if anyone at the hearing will ask Julianna about the “low standards of education” that is the primary barrier to getting locals into work?
oh yes, and after this intense grilling….we’ll go back to the normal scheduled programming.
The PAC meetings can just stop. Disband the committee. These meetings do not bring about actual, progressive change.
It’s just a little something to do.
WORC is a complete waste of money, and this was $144m wasted on a problem that can’t be fixed this way. Private employers do not want to spend money on work permits and deal with completely inadequate government departments to get these processed, but it is a necessity. 95% of unemployed Caymanians are so for 3 reasons:
1. Lack of education.
2. Laziness and unwillingness to work.
3. Feeling entitles to senior positions and pay without working for it.
If you look at the state of most government departments and all the way up to the elected members who are mostly Caymanian, the proof is in the pudding. Inadequacy, scandal, lack of foresight and planning and overall ignorance is rampant. There are many Caymanians who studied hard or worked their way up on the private sector and hold top positions which were earned. This is not an expat vs local agenda that many past and current politicians use to cover their failures. The problem lies in todays generation of parents and youth and their lack of accountability, a problem that money and job portals cannot solve. To close, yes I am a Caymanian, just one who speaks the truth and doesn’t play or agree with playing the entitlement card.
the elephant in the room is this “entitlement” that they deserve the job but don’t come to work or are not qualified finish high school but does not graduate, so here I am! now give me a job. And when a child is struggling in year 3 & 4 it is against the law to hold them back from the next level. Really? if you don’t understand year 3 how can you do year 4 and then if you don’t understand year 4 how do you go to year 5 is it true you cannot hold a child back in grade 3 if they don’t understand it, you MUST send them to year 4??? if that’s a law that needs to change, maybe it’s the teachers, maybe it’s the parents, and the child is set up for failure in the workplace. there is no shame in not understanding year 3 if you went to year 3, but it is a shame if the school system passes you to year 4, and you didn’t understand year 3. Really? let’s fix this first and see how things go.
Give the children a fighting chance. They can’t spell, read, fill out a job application, but we must give them a job, and when interviewed it goes” how many sick days do I get, how many vacation days do I get, not what does the job entail.
I’m speaking from an employer point of view. They want the job but don’t want to come to work and are not qualified for what I am needing. Need to teach business, and bring back vocational schools not everyone is going to be a Lawyer, Doctor, business owner, CEO. or go on to college.
Just a friendly reminder that Roy at the head of the PAC is laughable, considering he literally admitted he had no idea how many tens of millions they gave away in concessions to ultra-wealthy developers.
This Government is the worst ever in the history of the Cayman Islands,PPM, UPD not far behind! God help us the Caymanian people.
Grilling? Going by the CAL hearing it will be more like a soapbox for WORC to complain about why things are so hard for them and they need more money.