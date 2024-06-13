WORC bosses to face PAC grilling

PAC in session (photo credit: the House of Parliament)

(CNS): The Public Accounts Committee will hold a public hearing from today, Thursday, to 20 June regarding the Office of the Auditor General’s latest performance report, Improving Employment Prospects for Caymanians, May 2024, in which the OAG made ten recommendations, primarily to WORC. Ministry of Labour Chief Officer Wesley Howell, WORC Director Jeremy Scott and Ministry of Education Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith will appear as witnesses.

The report raised concern about how more than CI$144 million had been spent over a five-year period. It also found that some of the main barriers to getting locals into work were low standards of education, the failure of the minimum wage to keep pace with inflation and childcare problems. The OAG also noted a significant gap in the data to indicate which, if any, of the various initiatives have helped to get local people into jobs or set on a career path.

The public can watch the proceedings live at the House of Parliament in George Town. Anyone wishing to attend must wear “proper attire” and sign in with security to gain entry. The proceedings will also be aired on the Cayman Islands Government’s YouTube channel, on CIGTV, and on Breeze 105.3FM.