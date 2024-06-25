MDR writes: The decision by the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism to award a US$12.3 million contract to an overseas company to create a global brand to market the Cayman Islands as a luxury destination has raised significant concerns. This move comes at a time when the cost of living in the Cayman Islands is rapidly consuming the local people, with many struggling to make ends meet.

The number of individuals being assisted by the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) is at an all-time high and continues to grow, highlighting the increasing socioeconomic challenges faced by locals.

The focus on building a brand that targets the elite and promotes luxurious developments in the Cayman Islands raises questions about the government’s priorities. While attracting high-end tourists and investors may bring in revenue, it is essential to consider the impact on the local community. The emphasis on luxury tourism could further widen the gap between the wealthy and the struggling locals, exacerbating social inequality.

Furthermore, the decision to pedestrianise George Town to accommodate the cruise industry, under the guise of “revitalisation” is causing significant inconvenience for the local community in regards to traffic and access to businesses in those areas. The increased traffic gridlock during the week due to the roads being closed, allowing foot traffic only, has disrupted daily life for residents and businesses in the area.

It is crucial to consider the needs and well-being of the local population when making decisions that affect their daily lives. It’s always been a challenge to find parking in the George Town area and now even more so. With roads being closed, where will people go to park and come into Town?

Despite the fact that cruise ship passengers only account for 20% of revenue in the tourism sector, the government is seemingly forging ahead with plans that prioritise the needs of everyone but those of the local community. This unbalanced approach raises concerns about the government’s commitment to supporting its own people and ensuring sustainable development that benefits all residents of the Cayman Islands.

In conclusion, the decision to award a lucrative contract for global branding to promote the Cayman Islands as a luxury destination is absolutely ridiculous. Meanwhile, neglecting the struggles of the local population and prioritising the needs of everyone else over the islands’ residents is a worrying development.

The government must reconsider its approach and ensure that policies and initiatives are in place to address the pressing socioeconomic challenges faced by the people of the Cayman Islands. Sustainable development should take into account the needs of both locals and tourists, fostering a balanced and equitable future for all.