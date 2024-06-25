Where are our priorities?
MDR writes: The decision by the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism to award a US$12.3 million contract to an overseas company to create a global brand to market the Cayman Islands as a luxury destination has raised significant concerns. This move comes at a time when the cost of living in the Cayman Islands is rapidly consuming the local people, with many struggling to make ends meet.
The number of individuals being assisted by the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) is at an all-time high and continues to grow, highlighting the increasing socioeconomic challenges faced by locals.
The focus on building a brand that targets the elite and promotes luxurious developments in the Cayman Islands raises questions about the government’s priorities. While attracting high-end tourists and investors may bring in revenue, it is essential to consider the impact on the local community. The emphasis on luxury tourism could further widen the gap between the wealthy and the struggling locals, exacerbating social inequality.
Furthermore, the decision to pedestrianise George Town to accommodate the cruise industry, under the guise of “revitalisation” is causing significant inconvenience for the local community in regards to traffic and access to businesses in those areas. The increased traffic gridlock during the week due to the roads being closed, allowing foot traffic only, has disrupted daily life for residents and businesses in the area.
It is crucial to consider the needs and well-being of the local population when making decisions that affect their daily lives. It’s always been a challenge to find parking in the George Town area and now even more so. With roads being closed, where will people go to park and come into Town?
Despite the fact that cruise ship passengers only account for 20% of revenue in the tourism sector, the government is seemingly forging ahead with plans that prioritise the needs of everyone but those of the local community. This unbalanced approach raises concerns about the government’s commitment to supporting its own people and ensuring sustainable development that benefits all residents of the Cayman Islands.
In conclusion, the decision to award a lucrative contract for global branding to promote the Cayman Islands as a luxury destination is absolutely ridiculous. Meanwhile, neglecting the struggles of the local population and prioritising the needs of everyone else over the islands’ residents is a worrying development.
The government must reconsider its approach and ensure that policies and initiatives are in place to address the pressing socioeconomic challenges faced by the people of the Cayman Islands. Sustainable development should take into account the needs of both locals and tourists, fostering a balanced and equitable future for all.
Category: Business, Community, Local News, Tourism, Viewpoint
Corruption in Government is one of the major factors affecting countries in our region. This is not to suggest that the contract that the article speaks about was corruptly awarded, on the contrary, it was awarded transparently through a legal procurement process and for the right reasons.
Now contrast this to duty waivers on high end luxury sports cars to further clog up our already burdened infrastructure while depriving the Treasury of the revenue it depends upon to support the local people the write seems to seek to support. Imagine contract awarded in the 2009 – 2013 administration for scrap metal, trucking and other deals and how that robbed money from the Treasury for needy Caymanians.
I am much more concerned about those things than the Department of Tourism doing its job and promoting the Cayman Islands for the tourism market. Some people should just be grateful they are walking around free instead of being in jail for their corrupt history instead of castigating well intended people simply seeking to do their jobs.
CIG must be viewed by these companies as the biggest bunch of suckers on earth. They will buy anything using our money if it comes with a free trip somewhere and a photo-op.
Our current politicians show no evidence of thinking of anyone but themselves. Their priorities are certainly not ours.
The priorities of ordinary Caymanians are of limited interest to those in control of the current government.
Take our broken road infrastructure for example. Our political leaders will not deal with the root causes such as out of control development with developers contributing nothing to infrastructure costs and instead passing those costs to ordinary Caymanians with the help of our politicians. Similarly our current political leaders will do nothing to confront the social and infrastructure costs of importing tens of thousands of foreign workers who are flooding into Cayman to keep the wages of Caymanians at a bare subsistence level while they build developments for non-residents in order to make a handful of developers even more rich.
Big mistake by Moses Trump in hiring Rosa. Bigger mistake yet of having Kenny as minister of tourism. Both Kenny and Rosa need to lose their positions as quickly as possible.
Excellent timely Viewpoint!
You are absolutely right. The current crop of politicians focuses entirely on what rich developers and business owners want and have no interests in the plight of Caymanians and other residents.