Water levels now minimal after floods, say officials

Randyke Gardens while it was still flooded (photo credit: RCIPS)

(CNS): Preliminary assessments of standing water around Grand Cayman following significant rainfall since the weekend were conducted yesterday afternoon. It was found that most areas are now clear, with just “minimal pools of water” remaining in some areas of George Town and Bodden Town. According to a press release, Director of the Department of Education Services Mark Ray requested an assessment for the communities where children have been affected by the rainfall.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands duty officers drove through areas in and around Windsor Park, Randyke Gardens, Linford Pierson Highway, Washington Blvd, and Eastern Avenue in George Town and found that accessibility was clear in those areas. Communities in Prospect, Spotts-Newlands, and Belford Estates in Bodden Town were also reviewed.

“The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season is only 13 days in and has already shown that preparedness is critical.” Hazard Management said, adding that the public should embrace the mindset of readiness. “It is never too early to make a plan and gather items for your emergency kits. Together, we can survive the season.”