US consultants working on draft housing policy

(CNS): Public Works LLC, the US-based consultants contracted by the UPM government to draft the Cayman Islands’ first housing policy, has begun work on that document, according to ministry officials. Since winning the CI$276,750 contract last October, the consultants have carried out a public consultation, including an online survey, and met with stakeholders and focus groups. According to the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Development (PAHITD), the feedback gathered during the last few five months will be taken into consideration.

Once the policy is drafted, it will be presented to the Cabinet for review. The consultants will then conduct a public presentation of the final policy and plan.

The government’s attempts to resolve the significant housing crisis in the Cayman Islands began during the PACT administration after a cross-ministerial task force was established to examine the issues and come up with resolutions. So far very little has been done to address the myriad problems the shortage of affordable property is causing.

Over the last decade, development on Grand Cayman has focused almost exclusively on high-end luxury accommodation, largely to appeal to the luxury tourism business or wealthy individuals wanting to use property here to bank their money. This has not only been detrimental to the environment, but has also priced many local residents out of the housing market.

At the same time, many local property owners have removed their rental units from the long-term domestic market and switched to the more lucrative business of renting to visitors through platforms like Airbnb, resulting a massive drop in available long-term rental accommodation and pushing up prices to unprecedented level.

This has happened just as the population reaches historic highs, fuelled largely by low-paid expatriate workers on permits who are forced into overcrowded, cramped rooms and dormitories where workers are even sharing beds in Dickensian conditions.

The government’s task force produced a report that was approved by Cabinet but has never been made public. CNS made an FOI request for it on 26 March and we are still waiting to find out if the requested document will be released as the Cabinet Office, which holds it, requested a 30 day extension. This extension period expired three weeks ago.

Whether or not the findings in that report are influencing this proposed policy remains to be seen. But with around nine months to go before parliament is prorogued to pave the way for the general election campaign, the people of Cayman are unlikely to see any significant movement towards addressing the crisis before that national vote.