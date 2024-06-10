UPM aiming to gut National Conservation Act

Mangroves being bulldozed on Pro Plus project site in 2021

(CNS): The UPM government has been holding a series of closed-door meetings in recent weeks, CNS has learned, in an effort to make worrying changes to the National Conservation Law to remove the already limited powers it provides to protect the environment. The UPM wants the requirement for environmental impact assessments (EIAs) for government projects to be removed, to alter the make-up of the National Conservation Council, remove the technical expertise and to allow public departments to decide whether or not projects such as roads and multi-storey tower blocks need to be referred to the NCC.

Officials have confirmed that Parliament has been postponed until 5 July. CNS understands that this delay is to give the administration time to draft the changes to the conservation legislation and still allow the 21-day consultation period before the MPs debate the law.

While there is likely to be significant public backlash to the proposed amendments if they make it to parliament, the opposition is unlikely to object, as the previous PPM administration also attempted to gut the law but pulled back from doing so after technical and legal advice. While some developers and politicians still believe the NCC is too powerful, this is simply not the case.

A committee created by the PPM-led government and chaired by then-premier Alden McLaughlin held a meeting in July 2019. According to the minutes of that meeting, which CNS has seen, legal experts found that the NCC only makes recommendations, not decisions, except in very rare circumstances when an officially protected area or species is under threat.

But since the political coup in October last year when Wayne Panton, the architect of the conservation law, was ousted as premier, he has become isolated in this matter and is the only MP likely to vote against any changes if the amendments make it to parliament. The proposed redraft of the law, which has not yet been made public, was due to be considered by the UPM caucus on Monday so that the process of getting the bill to parliament could begin.

According to sources close to the sustainability ministry, the proposals may still not make it to the floor of the House, but CNS understands that the current administration is determined to weaken the law. It is therefore likely that the changes will have a serious impact on the ability of the NCC and, in turn, the Department of Environment to do their jobs and protect Cayman’s dwindling and perpetually threatened natural resources. It will undermine the already limited powers of the NCC and allow the controversial development to continue unimpeded.

Nevertheless, the broader public continues to make it clear that they want a moratorium on development, particularly around the coasts, as well as an end to the clearing of wetlands and more, not less, protection for Cayman’s natural and cultural resources.

There have been two public meetings so far in the planning department’s roadshow to gain support for the draft Planning Statement, a preliminary document that will set the stage for the new and long overdue national development plan. It is already apparent that people want development to slow down and be focused on what is beneficial to Caymanians and their needs rather than development for overseas investors to make a profit.

The National Conservation Council and the act that created it continue to be criticised by the planning department because the NCC has challenged a tiny number of their decisions to give planning permission where the environment has been specifically threatened.

Even after ousting Panton from office, the government has continued to use the term “sustainable”, while wetlands and dwindling pristine forests, home to Cayman’s unique and indigenous species, continue to be cleared on an almost weekly basis. Coastal setbacks continue to be waived, even in marine parks, and after-the-fact planning permission is still being granted even after unlawful land clearance, and while developers are encouraged to use turtle-friendly lighting, this is not always made a condition of planning approval even in critical habitat.

It appears that the government is particularly keen to remove what it sees as the unnecessary requirement for EIAs for projects associated with the government. It aims to change the law to make Cabinet exempt from having to consult with the NCC, effectively giving it the power to approve projects such as the East-West Arterial Road extension and the airport redevelopment without an EIA.

CNS understands that the changes will allow developers and landowners to challenge restrictions on their ability to develop land, making such appeals directly to Cabinet, which will have the power to overturn such decisions.

The government is also planning to politicise the NCC and remove the voting rights of all of the Department of Environment’s experts. In addition, the changes to the legislation will remove the requirement that four of the non-government members have specific and relevant technical expertise. The changes will effectively remove science from the decision-making process around protecting the environment.

Aside from the obvious threat that poses to our environment, if the government makes decisions without fully understanding the consequences, it falls foul of the advice given repeatedly by current and previous auditor generals that CIG boards need more, not fewer, experts to serve so that public authorities become more effective and efficient.

CNS sought comment from Sustainability Minister Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, who was present at the planning meeting in her constituency of West Bay Central last week, where the audience was overwhelmingly in favour of curbing development. She responded that she was unable to comment on the amendments to the law but remained in support of protecting the environment through legislation.