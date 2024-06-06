Unexpected GT road closure causes traffic chaos

Roadworks on Edward St, George Town, on 6 June

(CNS): Edward Street in downtown George Town closed unexpectedly Thursday morning, catching commuters unaware and causing traffic chaos. A media release from the planning ministry about this closure was not circulated until late Wednesday night, and the police issued notices and alerts after 10:00am that the road would be closed until Friday afternoon. The closure is to accommodate well-drilling by the Victoria’s Secret store, part of the George Town Revitalisation project.

At around noon, the RCIPS issued a traffic advisory stating that Edward Street, between Main Street and Shedden Road, remains closed to traffic due to ongoing road works. The closure is expected to remain in place overnight and into the afternoon tomorrow, 7 June. Traffic diversions were eventually put in place for traffic travelling westbound along Elgin Avenue.

“Motorists should continue to expect significant delays when travelling in the area and are advised to take alternate routes where possible,” the police warned before issuing an update at around 3:00pm stating that the road was expected to reopen Thursday.

The press release, sent Wednesday night from the planning ministry and the National Roads Authority, said that congestion would impact daily routines and traffic flow in George Town in the coming weeks as the revitalization project moves into another new phase.

CUC work has also started on the Post Office Parking lot, which is expected to take two weeks. Work at the intersection of Edward Street and Shedden Road starts Saturday and will see more road closures. Further CUC work will also begin there on 17 June.

Residents and businesses are urged to stay informed and plan accordingly to minimise disruption, officials said, though Thursday’s disruption was largely due to the complete lack of information on the plans to close Edward Street.

CNS has contacted the ministry in relation to the delays and we are awaiting a response.