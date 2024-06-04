Two men charged over separate gun-related crimes

(CNS): A 22-year-old man from Bodden Town and a 56-year-old man from West Bay appeared in court Monday after they were charged with serious but separate gun-related offences. The 22-year-old was caught on camera last week in North Side attempting to rob several men playing dominoes. He has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as two counts of burglary and handling stolen goods regarding unrelated incidents in North Side.

The 56-year-old man was arrested after an early morning raid at his home off North West Point Road, where police found a gun and several magazines and an undisclosed quantity of cocaine and ganja. He has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as the possession of cocaine with Intent to supply, and possession of ganja.

A woman who was also arrested at the West Bay house at the time of the police raid has not been charged and has been released on police bail pending further investigation.