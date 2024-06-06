Two men arrested in East End after drug bust

(CNS): Two men, aged 46 and 31, were arrested for various drug-related offences following a raid at an East End home on Sunday morning. Police said the operation under the Misuse of Drugs Act took place at around 11:30am on 2 June. When they arrived, the younger man was seated in a vehicle at the location, but he fled the location on foot. The vehicle was searched, and a quantity of ganja and drug paraphernalia was found.

Police then searched a second man at the house and found drugs in his possession. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply ganja and cocaine.

The house was also searched, but police said nothing else was found.

On Wednesday, the police tracked down the man who fled the scene and arrested him for the same offences and possession of additional ganja.