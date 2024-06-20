Tropical wave may bring more local flooding

Dog being rescued from the flooded Humane Society building

(CNS) UPDATED: The reprieve from floodwaters that hit roads and residential areas across Grand Cayman this month could be shortlived as a tropical wave is set to enter the western Caribbean this evening. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service said this system is supporting rainy conditions with possible thundershowers over Cayman from tonight through Saturday. The rains will be compounded by higher-than-normal tides, leading to possible saltwater intrusion in areas that have historically been impacted by king tides.

The weather service is warning that the higher tides and rainfall associated with the tropical wave will pose a risk of flooding across the Cayman Islands. On Friday, we can also expect southeasterly winds at 15-20 knots with rough seas, and a small craft advisory will be in effect.

Tropical Storm Alberto, the first storm of the season, had become a tropical depression by Thursday morning, and while it does not pose a threat to the Cayman Islands, it has brought a deluge of rain to Texas and Mexico. There are another two potential storms brewing, according to the National Hurricane Center, one off the eastern coast of the northern Bahamas and another in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Given the predictions for a very busy, hot, wet hurricane season, officials here are urging residents to remain vigilant and be prepared at all times.