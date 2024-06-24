Traffic cops begin another targetted road crackdown

(CNS): The RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit launched a new road safety campaign on Monday, which will last until Sunday, 7 July. Traffic police will conduct high-visibility initiatives and traffic enforcement across the islands, focusing on persistent road safety offences and poor driving behaviour, including speeding, DUI, inconsiderate and distracted driving. As Cayman continues to battle a disproportionate number of crashes, five people have already lost their lives on the roads this year.

The campaign will include partner agencies, such as the Department of Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing and the Public Transport Unit, which will target unroadworthy vehicles and unsafe loads, as these factors also contribute to unsafe roads.

“We are centering this campaign on the 1 July long weekend and other social events during this period across the island, including the carnival parade,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “Officers will be out in numbers over this period. We will be proactively focusing on those that demonstrate [a] disregard for the law and endanger other road users.”

He said the police would also have a visible presence to remind and reinforce the public of the need to practice good driving habits. “Motorists tend to do the right thing when they know police officers are out and about,” he added.

Inspector Andre Tahal, who heads the traffic unit, urged people to make sure their plans for the next few weeks include how to travel safely if they are going to be drinking.

“The community can expect to see increased police visibility on the roads over the length of the campaign, particularly surrounding events where we know persons will be drinking, along with other hot spots,” he warned. “All drivers should play their part by not drinking and driving, slowing down and being considerate of fellow road users.”

He said that passengers have a role to play, too, and urged them to “call out unsafe driving behaviour when you see it, even if it is the driver of the vehicle you’re travelling in who is not in compliance with the law”.

The RCIPS said it continues to promote road safety, especially during periods of increased road activity, and work with its government partners to support the National Road Safety Strategy, “Safe Roads, Safe Cayman: The Road to Zero.”

Cayman has a very high rate of collisions, many involving serious injury and fatalities. In 2023, there were 3,196 collisions on local roads, the most ever recorded by police and an 11% increase from 2022, when 14 people were killed. The RCIPS documented an average of 61 crashes per week in which nine people died and 24 were seriously injured. Police also recorded a whopping total of 10,716 traffic offences, a 14% increase on the previous year.

Meanwhile, McKeeva Bush MP (WBW), supported by Chris Saunders MP (BTW), has filed a private member’s motion calling for the government to reduce speed limits and introduce speed calming measures on all roads, increase fines for speeding, increase surveillance and enforcement, and roll out speed cameras that can clock speeds and trigger the issuing of administrative tickets.