Russia sending warships to Caribbean for naval exercise

Russian fleet in the Caribbean

(CNS): Russia plans to send combat vessels into the Caribbean region this summer as part of naval exercises that will likely include port calls in Cuba and possibly stops in Venezuela, a senior US official said Wednesday, according to reports on Reuters. The United States said it didn’t see the move involving a relatively small number of vessels and planes as threatening, but the US Navy will monitor the exercises, the official told reporters.

The US has been tracking Russian warships and aircraft that are expected to arrive in this region in the coming weeks for the military exercise in a show of force as tensions rise over Western military support for Ukraine. US officials described the planned exercises as notable but not concerning and are expected to involve just a “handful” of Russian ships and support vessels.

This is not the first time Russia has sent its ships to the Caribbean. However, this exercise is taking place after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Moscow might take steps around the world to arm other nations in response to US President Joe Biden’s recent decision to allow Ukraine to use the weapons provided by the Americans to strike inside Russia to protect Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The officials, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said they believed the exercise is “certainly” part of a broader Russian response to the US support for Ukraine, but it also is an effort by Putin to show that his navy is still capable of global power projection after losing several ships to Ukrainian strikes.

According to the Moscow Times, Russia’s defence ministry has not publicly announced plans to hold naval exercises in the Caribbean Sea in the coming weeks.