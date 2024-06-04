Route of redress opened for 7M public beach vendors

Vendors on Seven Mile Public Beach

(CNS): Cabinet has approved amendments to the Seven Mile Public Beach Park Vendor Policy that introduce a review process and provide an appeal mechanism for all vendor applicants. Officials said the revision aims to enhance transparency and fairness in the vendor permit application process. It allows applicants to request the reasons behind the decisions made on their permit applications and to seek a review of those decisions. Nine long-time vendors applied for a judicial review after they were refused licenses without explanation.

According to officials from the Ministry of Lands, the reviews will be conducted by a committee comprising a minimum of three ex-officio Public Lands Commission (PLC) members. The process will be based on submitted documents only and will not involve in-person hearings. All decisions made by the Review Committee will be final.

The revised policy emphasises strict enforcement of regulations regarding unauthorised commercial activities on public lands and the immediate vacating of unauthorised vendors.

Any vendor who did not apply for or was not granted a vendor permit for Seven Mile Public Beach must now vacate public land immediately, officials said. It is not clear if the nine vendors who applied for the judicial review will also have to vacate the beach, given that the court had granted an interim stay on the original enforcement notices they received after they were refused licences.

Officials stated in a release that vendors who applied for a permit in 2023 and who now request a review within the designated timeline may continue trading on-site until a determination of those reviews is made.

Vendors will be contacted directly with details of the review process, but the ministry also wants to inform the public of the PLC’s efforts to effectively regulate and protect the use of public beaches, the release said.

For several years, the unauthorised, unregulated and unlicensed vending at Seven Mile Public Beach has been of broad concern to the public, but the government has struggled to address the problem. When the policy was rolled out last year without a review process, around 120 applications to trade on the famous beach were made to the PLC, but only 38 merchants were given licences.

Several applicants who had been refused complained that the process was not clear, subjective in its language and open to interpretation. In the lawsuit, the nine vendors said that the PLC had given the impression that, as existing vendors, they would get the necessary licences, but they were all sent letters saying that this had been denied and telling them to cease trading.

Under the new policy, anyone who fails to cease trading when ordered to do so is liable to a fine of up to CI$5,000 or up to six months imprisonment upon summary conviction.