‘Road rage’ killer walks free after jury acquits

Omar Ryan

(CNS): Bryan Roy Welcome (42) was found not guilty of murdering his grocery business associate, Omar Ryan (34), last summer when he ran over him in a warehouse parking lot following an altercation. After less than four hours of deliberation, the jury returned the unanimous not guilty verdict to murder and confirmed they had also acquitted Welcome of manslaughter. Welcome had admitted driving over and killing Ryan but had said it was in self-defence as Ryan had threatened him, and Welcome, who was in his car with his child, believed he had a gun.

The crown’s case was based largely on CCTV footage at the scene, where it was clear that Welcome had lined up his car to face Ryan just moments before he sped towards him, hitting him square on. Before that, Ryan had been standing slightly to the side of Welcome’s vehicle shouting and arguing over a debt of a few hundred dollars, the crown had said.

The prosecution had contended that when Welcome lined up his car, he was deliberately intending to hurt or kill Ryan, and continuing to drive, going right over him, after his former business associate had fallen to the ground was a deliberate act. All of this was compounded by the fact that when he did finally stop the vehicle, he walked over to where Ryan lay dying and kicked him.

When he took the stand in his own defence, Welcome had admitted that he was angry when he kicked the man. He said he had been in a fearful panic when he hit Ryan but didn’t realise that he had run over him until he stopped the car and got out, even though CCTV footage shows how he had not only knocked Ryan down but had dragged him along under the car and then ran over his body with his right rear wheel before he stopped the vehicle.

Welcome, who had his son in his car with him when he ran over Ryan, said he was struggling with confusing and mixed emotions at the time and had accepted that Ryan may not have had a gun and did not state when it was that he had seen a firearm.

Welcome called 911 when he realised that Ryan was injured, though he had no idea of the extent of his injuries. Ryan was taken to hospital, where he died an hour or so later on the night of 8 July last year, having sustained multiple blunt trauma and internal injuries, including heavy internal bleeding. The crown had said there was no evidence that the kick delivered by Welcome after he ran over Ryan contributed to his death.

As the jury delivered the not guilty verdict, Welcome wept profusely as the judge discharged the jury and told him he was free to go. Welcome has been in jail on remand since he was charged last year.

The trial had started originally in May, but a number of issues relating to scheduling had interrupted the proceedings on several occasions with a full two-week break for the jurors, during which time one of the twelve had died after what the judge had said was “an unfortunate accident”.

Justice Marlene Carter, who presided over the case, had asked them if their fellow juror’s death might affect their ability to concentrate on the case. But all of the remaining jurors said they were willing and able to continue with the trial.