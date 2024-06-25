RCIPS to host gun amnesty after six-year break

(CNS): The RCIPS is launching a National Gun Amnesty next month, the first one in six years, to remove some of the illegal weapons currently on the streets of Cayman. While the police have seized over 130 firearms over the last seven years, they know of more than 90 that have been used in different crimes here that they have not tracked down. So far this year, twelve guns have been seized during police operations, and eight people have been arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

During the window of opportunity from 1-31 July, people can hand over the weapons without fear of prosecution for unlicensed possession. But once the amnesty is over, those caught in possession of an unlicensed gun, even if it has not been used or intended to be used in a crime, face a minimum period of at least ten years in jail if convicted after trial.

The police said they will be working with key partners and stakeholders to offer several ways that people can hand over unlicensed guns and ammunition. The aim is to appeal to those who have access to, or are aware of, illegal guns in order to get them off the streets and out of the communities.

The use of guns on the streets has increased recently, whether in the commission of robberies or, as in the case earlier this year at a football ground in West Bay, indiscriminate shootings to settle gang scores where innocent bystanders are put at risk.

This year’s amnesty is being led by Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who said it will allow those in possession of illegal guns, ammunition and any other type of illegal weapons to hand them over.

“We are giving these people an opportunity to reject a lifestyle that can end in only one of two ways: death or prison,” Ebanks said. “I know there are persons out there that are in possession of unlicensed firearms who have realised this is not a good idea. This is now your opportunity to do the right thing and walk away. The results from the last amnesty should give us an idea that this is an effective method of serving our community and protecting our families.”

During that amnesty in June 2018, 18 firearms and just under 900 rounds of ammunition were surrendered. Other weapons, including a crossbow and flare guns, were also handed in during this period.

Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton has stated frequently that there is an insatiable appetite among young men in Cayman for guns. He is appealing to people who have illegal weapons or know where they are to bring them in.

“If you have access to these guns, I am appealing to you to hand them over and make our islands a safer place for our children, our youth, our elderly and other vulnerable members of our community,” Walton urged. “In addition to maintaining a safe space for our visitors to enjoy, even more important is ensuring that the people who live and work here are safe in going about the business of living their lives.”

The amnesty provides a straightforward process for people who may be innocent custodians of a weapon and possibly even unsure of its legal status to dispose of the item by handing it over to the police.

The amnesty will be active every day in July between 7:00am and 7:00pm and people handing in guns will need to package them in a specific manner.

Any ammunition should be removed from the gun and packaged separately in paper or plastic. The gun itself should be wrapped in paper or a plastic bag and taped securely. If being transported by vehicle, the gun should be placed in the trunk and out of reach of the occupants. The gun should also be taken to the nearest designated location. For example, someone transporting a gun from Bodden Town should not be carrying it to the West Bay Police Station.

Chief Superintendent Ebanks thanked the partner agencies who are supporting the amnesty including Cayman Crime Stoppers, Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control, the Department of Public Safety Communications, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Members of the community, such as the Cayman Ministers Association, elected members and community leaders, who have agreed to be points of contact for people wishing to hand in a gun without any direct contact with the police will also play a critical part in the success of the amnesty and have enabled the RCIPS to offer several ways of handing in guns or directing police to where they may find a weapon.

Option 1: People can drop off guns or ammunition at any police station. Properly packaged guns may be placed in drop boxes at the West Bay, Bodden Town, and Little Cayman stations. There are no drop boxes at the George Town, Cayman Brac, or East End Police Stations, so anyone wanting to drop them off at those stations should call 936-8026 to make drop-off arrangements.

Option 2: Hand the weapon or ammunition to a trusted party from a list of people, including pastors, MPs and community leaders. The list is on the RCIPS website and posted below. These third parties will then arrange for the gun to be immediately handed over to the police.

Option 3: Information can be provided via Cayman Crime Stoppers. Individuals can submit a tip about the location of a gun to the CCS website or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app. This information will be passed on to the police, who will collect the weapon.

Option 4: People can arrange for the collection of a gun by calling 936-8026, any police station, or by contacting a police officer that they know and trust.