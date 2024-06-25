Public service retirees to get 3.8% pension rise

(CNS): Retired public sector workers who are members of the government pension scheme, which includes members of parliament, will be receiving a 3.8% increase for 2024 based on the current inflation rate, the Public Service Pension Board (PSPB) has said. The Public Service Pensions Act (2023 Revision) requires that increases remain in line with the cost of living, and the 3.8% figure is based on the Economics and Statistics Office’s Consumer Price Index and will be applied from the start of the year.

Eligible pensioners in receipt of a monthly pension will see the increase in their June payment as well as the retroactive portion for January through May. “We are pleased to process this increase in monthly payments for our long serving pensioners who deserve to have comfortable income in retirement,” said PSPB CEO Jewel Evans Lindsey.

The only pensioners not eligible to receive an increase in payment are those receiving the government’s Ex-Gratia Uplift, as this group will continue to receive their monthly payment of $1,250. This is a result of applying the 3.8% inflation adjustment increase to the monthly pension and then decreasing the amount of the Ex-Gratia Uplift to maintain the $1,250 monthly payment, the PSPB said.

While overall inflation has declined over the last few months, prices are still increasing, though at a slower pace. However, there are significant differences in some prices that are likely to hurt pensioners even after the adjustment. Rents, for example, were more than 11% higher at the end of the first quarter of this year when compared with the prices in March 2023.

Changes in food prices ranged widely, from increases of over 9% on some goods to declines of 9% on others, making budgeting extremely difficult for pensioners living on a small fixed income, especially those who don’t own their own homes.