Private pensioners get access to more of their cash

(CNS): Residents living on private sector pensions can now access marginally more of their own money this year as the Department of Labour, in consultation with the National Pensions Board, approved an increase in the 2024 Retirement Savings Arrangements (RSA) disbursement figure from CI$14,125, the current maximum annual payout, to CI$15,000, effective 1 June.

No matter how much people have accumulated in their pension funds from mandatory contributions from themselves and their employers, the law restricts the amount of money they can take from that annually, a figure that is increasingly unrealistic.

This year’s 6.2% increase over 2023 is based on the 2023 inflation rate, and Department of Labour and Pensions Director Bennard Ebanks said the new amount is warranted.

The Public Service Pension Board announced earlier this week that retired public servants and those over 65 who are drawing down their public service pensions will see a 3.8% increase for this year. Ebanks said that this increase in private pensions would create more equity between retired public and private sector workers.

“I approved an increase beyond the average CPI increase, which would equate to the current minimum annual pension of $15,000,” he said. “This would bring the National Pensions Act (NPA) disbursement in line with what the government has recently set for the Public Service Pensions,” Ebanks added.

All applications received from 1 June 2024 and all approved RSAs are entitled to the new maximum figure of CI$15,000 at their next disbursement, which amounts to $1,250 per month. However, for many retirees, much of this amount must be used to pay for excessively high health insurance or medical bills.

Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour described it as a commendable increase. “In these times of rising living costs, this proactive measure ensures that our retired citizens receive the additional support they need to manage their household finances with greater ease and dignity,” he said.

The money is drawn from private pension plans, which are accumulated from the mandatory 10% of the wages paid into it by private sector workers and their employers, who must by law pay at least 5%. In many cases, the amount in people’s funds is so small that they receive all of it within a few years of retiring.

However, those who still have money in their funds will now be able to take out slightly more, but living on CI$1,250 per month will still prove a significant struggle if it is their only income.

During the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, private sector workers were allowed to withdraw funds from their pensions and mandatory contributions into the schemes were frozen for over two years, further reducing the amount in their funds. The government amended the law in 2020 to allow people to withdraw a lump sum of up to CI$10,000 plus 25% of the remaining balance of their pensions.