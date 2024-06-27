PPM seeks answers on long list of UPM policies

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart and Moses Kirkconnell in parliament (file photo)

(CNS): The Progressive opposition members of parliament have submitted 15 questions ahead of the meeting of lawmakers next week seeking answers on a number of major public interest issues. Topics include the government’s slow progress on the design and implementation of a new public transport system, the number of road fatalities, the status of plans for a controversial third undersea cable, and when the long-awaited mental health facility will open.

Parliament had been scheduled to meet on Monday this week but has been postponed until Friday, 5 July. The Cayman Islands Government was hoping to bring controversial amendments to the National Conservation Act and needed more time to allow for the 21-day public consultation. However, the Cabinet members appear to be struggling to come up with the amendments needed to achieve its aims, which have so far not been specified.

No bill has been gazetted and no draft of the proposed changes has been circulated publicly. So despite the postponement, the government will not be able to meet the statutory period for public consultation on this bill to be brought for next month’s sitting.

However, the backlash and broad public opposition to the CIG’s attempts to gut this law could spell trouble for the UPM if it uses its powers to waive that consultation period to force through changes without even the limited public consultation period of 21 days. So far, none of the proposed changes have been detailed or justified, and pushing through unpopular amendments could further damage the public perception of the UPM administration.

If there are no more delays, the opposition has plans to press the government on a whole range of issues in its list of parliamentary questions to the relevant ministers and the premier.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart will ask Social Development Minister André Ebanks if the new Department of Financial Assistance is meeting the performance targets that he had set for it, and ask Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly why the national anti-gang strategy and action plan has not yet been finalised and implemented.

McTaggart will also ask Planning Minister Jay Ebanks what has happened to advance the housing initiatives since private members’ motions regarding incentivizing the private sector to build affordable homes and bringing back the government mortgage guarantee programme were passed by parliament some eight months ago.

The previous tourism minister, Moses Kirkconnell MP, will ask the current minister, Kenneth Bryan, when Cayman Airways will receive a third Twin Otter, the only aircraft in its fleet that can land in Little Cayman and is used for routes between the three islands. He will also ask when the SAAB aircraft, which flies between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, will be upgraded.

Barbara Conolly MP will be seeking answers on the status of the new long-term residential mental health facility, and what plans are in place to bring Caymanian patients being treated in facilities overseas home. As shadow education minister, Conolly will also ask the premier, in her role as the current minister, several questions about improving education.

David Wight MP has submitted two questions that are both very topical and of high public interest. He will ask Health Minister Sabrina Turner if there are sufficient public hospital beds given the rapid population growth since the pandemic. He will also ask the premier when changes will be made to the relevant laws to make pepper spray legal for personal protection, as agreed in parliament.

Wight was the architect of a private member’s motion filed in September. All MPs in the House, both government and opposition, including the current premier, supported the motion except then-premier, Wayne Panton who voting against it.

However, its is well known that the RCIPS does not support wide public possession of these types of noxious gas sprays, which are illegal to possess in the UK. The failure of this government to act on this motion might be because Cabinet has failed to secure the support of the governor.