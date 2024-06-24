PPM hits out at minister’s failure to reboot tourism plan

Chief Officer Stran Bodden at the PAC meeting on 6 June

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism is waiting until the end of next year to launch a new tourism plan after the current document expires in 2023, according to Chief Officer Stran Bodden. However, the opposition has criticised this decision. In a statement, PPM Leader Roy McTaggart urged Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan to “do his job” and begin the overdue work of updating the national plan immediately.

Bodden told the Public Accounts Committee earlier this month that a decision was made to delay this as the existing plan is still a “dynamic document”.

Since the next general election will take place in April 2025, this would enable the next administration to develop the new plan, he said, noting that this would entail significant engagement with the relevant stakeholders and public meetings across the islands.

However, in his statement, McTaggart said that the existing plan, which will cover the rest of this year and next, did not account for the impacts of the pandemic. “This decision ultimately falls on” Bryan, he added.

In a video message and statement released last week, McTaggart said that Bryan’s “approach is unacceptable.” He continued, “The future of our tourism industry should not be left hanging for another 18 months. Businesses and families in the tourism sector are already suffering due to the minister and government’s inaction over the past three years.”

McTaggart said that since his first days in office, the Progressives Opposition had urged Bryan to revise and update Cayman’s strategic tourism plan to better guide its future growth.

“The industry has changed significantly, and evolving consumer demands, especially in the post-pandemic cruise sector, require a ‘re-imagining’ of our tourism and marketing strategy,” he stated. “The urgency of this cannot be overemphasised. Instead of undertaking this essential work, the minister has done absolutely nothing, leaving many tourism businesses struggling and many employees facing reduced incomes and even job losses. The consequences of this neglect are severe.”

McTaggart cited the recent closure of the Hard Rock Café in George Town as an example of businesses that have shut down “with little hope of return or replacement” under the “current government’s neglect”.

Several cafes, restaurants and small businesses have closed recently or are planning to close soon. But there are a number of other factors at play, not least the long-running roadworks in the centre of town as part of the George Town Revitalisation Project, skyrocketing rents, and the trend to move offices to Camana Bay and other parts of the capital and away from the downtown area.

However, McTaggart placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of the tourism minister. He said that he had previously informed him that the work could not wait until after the election and that the opposition was willing to collaborate with him to start the much-needed revision and update of the tourism plan.

“This matter transcends political divides and is a shared responsibility towards the future of our important tourism industry and the livelihoods it supports,” McTaggart said. “It should not be subject to political delays. Developing a new strategic tourism plan is already overdue and cannot be postponed for another 18 months while more businesses close their doors.”

McTaggart added, “I strongly urge the minister to do his job and begin the long-overdue process of revising and updating the national tourism plan immediately. Our country deserves better, our tourism workers and businesses deserve better, and most importantly, all Caymanians deserve better.”