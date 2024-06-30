PPM calls for full duty cut on fuel as COL bites

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart is calling on the government to remove all duty on fuel for twelve months to help people navigate the crippling cost of living in the Cayman Islands. Although the rate of inflation is slowing down, prices remain very high as the cost of most imported goods has increased due to global factors. The cost of fuel is also pushing up prices across the board, and McTaggart said temporarily removing duty for an initial 12-month period will help struggling families.

McTaggart filed a private member’s motion, seconded by Barbara Conolly MP, ahead of the parliament meeting next week. The PMM also asks the government to roll out another Electricity Relief Programme, similar to the one introduced last year, to help people cope with the anticipated hot summer ahead.

Although the March 2024 Consumer Price Index showed an increase of 1.5% in overall inflation during the first quarter, many categories, such as utilities, healthcare costs and housing, especially rents, have all increased by much more. Groceries have increased in the Cayman Islands by over 25%, creating a “severe cost-of-living crisis”, McTaggart stated in the motion.

With pressure from increased banking costs, mortgage payments, property and health insurance, the cost of fuel is compounding the financial challenges for many families. The opposition leader noted that while people dig ever deeper to make ends meet, the government has received a windfall from import duty because of these much higher prices. He is urging the government to use the additional revenue to give some financial relief to residents with a 12-month reprieve on fuel duty for power bills, cooking gas and at the gas pumps.

McTaggart said the government needs to obtain a commitment from the fuel importers to pass on the savings to their customers.