Population growth fuels public concern for new plan
(CNS): Unchecked population growth that is fueling the rampant over-development of the Cayman Islands should be at the heart of the public conversation on shaping the development plan, people who attended the first of the planning ministry’s meetings on its draft Planning Statement made clear on Tuesday. This vague overview of what the Cayman Islands Government wants to achieve with a development plan was met with scepticism in West Bay, given that the district has seen some of the most dramatic changes as a result of development in the last few years.
The public consultation meetings on the draft planning statement, which began this week, provide an opportunity for residents to address planning officials directly about their development concerns. However, the statement is just the start of the process towards a new development plan, which is now almost 20 years overdue for replacement.
Those at the well-attended first meeting in West Bay noted the lack of details on specifics, from building heights to setbacks and how Cayman’s natural resources and built heritage are going to be preserved. One member of the audience summed things up as he waved the Planning Statement in the air and stated, “This tells me nothing.”
Another pointed out that the draft plan lacked a strategic direction or mission, essentially setting out a list of conflicting aims, and challenged the planning representatives to explain the priority because this is not at all clear from the draft statement. Others expressed deep concern that uncontrolled population increase and corruption have led to the destruction of the district of West Bay in particular, as well as the wider Cayman Islands.
Addressing some of the questions from the audience, Haroon Pandohie, the director of the planning department, said that for too long Cayman has had only very broad discussions, but the consultation aimed to change that. “This conversation that we’re having right now is to start to take those broad outcomes and… filter them through,” he stated without explaining what he meant, given the broad nature of the draft document that was on the table for discussion.
But in the wake of the meeting, Pandohie told CNS that the department is currently seeking input largely on just the statement. When the area plans, which will be subject to another consultation process, are developed, people will be able to drill down into the details and offer their precise submission. He said that these would include things like building heights and coastal setbacks that the public would be able to weigh in on.
Several people also said that the 30 July deadline for feedback on the consultation was too soon. It did not give people time to read, digest, consider and then submit their thoughts on the broad statement that will lay the foundation for a future national development plan.
During the course of the meeting, which lasted just over two hours, the audience raised questions about the anticipated rolling power cuts, the arrival of skyscrapers, political corruption and the general failings and incompetence of successive governments that have allowed the development lobby to take over the island in search of profit.
However, the size of the population and how that has impacted the island was a prominent topic throughout the evening. People raised concerns that Cayman was not measuring or controlling the population and wanted to know if there was a plan for a specific number. The current estimate is that there are around 90,000 residents in the Cayman Islands.
Bernie Bush MP (WBN) said that as far as he was aware, not only was there no government policy to increase Cayman’s population, but the CIG was trying to reduce it with proposed changes to the immigration law. The legislation that the government was “working on and trying to change definitely shows we’re not trying to increase Caymanians”, he said, implying that the aim of the changes was to reduce the opportunity for expatriate workers to attain status.
Retired architect Rupert Ackermon said the constant development of Grand Cayman was “destroying” it as the government has become obsessed with money and anything it can make money from. “Cayman used to be a beautiful place,” he said, adding that visitors are shocked by how much it has changed and don’t want to come back anymore.
Local activist Billy Adam said Cayman had become a “selltocracy” and that “the rampant development” was the fault of politicians who had sold the country to the developers and rich landowners. He said the public consultation was nothing more than a means to continue “fooling the people” as another election approaches.
He pointed out that successive governments have engaged in public consultations about Cayman’s future for decades, but they have not taken any notice of what the people say and have done nothing with the reams of documents and reports that have been produced.
Katherine Ebanks-Wilks MP (WBC) said politicians were not making decisions against what voters wanted, but if people were disappointed in their representatives, they should hold their MPs accountable and tell them that their concerns were not being heard.
The meetings will continue throughout this month and July.
|In-Person Public Consultations Schedule:
|DISTRICT
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|George Town
|6 June
|7:00pm-9:00pm
|George Town Constitution Hall
|Savannah
|10 Jun
|7:00pm-9:00pm
|Savannah United Church
|Bodden Town
|13 June
|7:00pm-9:00pm
|Bodden Town Church of God
|North Side
|4 July
|7:00pm-9:00pm
|Edna Moyle Primary School
|Cayman Brac
|8 July
|7:00pm-9:00pm
|Aston Rutty Centre
|Little Cayman
|15 July
|7:00pm-9:00pm
|Little Cayman Beach Resort
|East End
|18 July
|7:00pm-9:00pm
|William Allen McLaughlin Civic Centre
|Virtual Public Consultation: via CIG Facebook live and CIG YouTube live
|All Islands
|18 July
|Noon-1:00pm
Category: development, Local News, Policy, Politics
Rubbers!
OK – so judging by the comments so far, we are just going to kick this attempt to update the Plan down the road AGAIN so that everyone can whine and complain about it not being updated for another 10-15 years right?
So we will continue to have a Plan that barely mentions the environment and doesnt ever mention climate change, resilience or sustainability but somehow still expect current and future Planning Board members to factor those aspects into decisions – just because they feel like it – since they wont be legally required to if those aspects don’t currently exist in the outdated Plan – that we hate but that we want to keep – boy, Im just not sure this is the better option.
Decentralize the Central Planning Authority. Break up the Planning Board into seperate district planning commissions as independent cooperatives that work for each Electoral District and can accept applications and approve them independently of the current Central Planning Authority. Have each Electoral District planning office members have to agree on cross Electoral District boundaries for projects such as roads through habitat lands or lands of significance. Planning permissions for the regular or residential clients can be applied for and approved swiftly for building and construction projects more rapidly and in the applicants own district; and the people of each district would have more control and say, in big projects affecting or proposed in their district. Break up and decentralize the current planning board and do away with the Central Planning Authority and remove them from over all over lord power. Obviously, they do not have Caymanians or Caymans Environment in their best interest whatsoever. Place more power into the hands of Caymanians and land owners and the people of the districts. Make things more swift with implementation of a Self-Certification processes that the public can comply to and enter into the planning online system that do not need to take months and years for approval for small to medium projects. Make things less costly and time consuming by spreading out work load of applications. Having District Planning Offices could also open up new jobs and government positions for Caymanians. Do away with and Decentralize the Central Planning Authority! Do a Devolution of power. Devolve and divulge their power out distributed amongst the electoral districts.
It doesnt matter who is on the Board if they have to be legally held to the laws and regulations that are clearly pro-development. You could put 12 environmentalists on that Board and they would still have to heed the laws/regulations or spend thousands/millions of public purse funds to hire lawyers for appeals from developers – which they will lose if they cannot give legal justification for refusals. Thumbs down all you want, doesnt make the root of the problem go away.
Sadly this mention of genuine concern is not consistent as the minute numbers that turn out to these public public consultation meetings is telling of a deeper concern. And it’s the same old drivers of this progress by development rhetoric speaking from behind their elevated podiums on stages at these events.
The ones I’ve recently attended are the same as similar public consultations in previous years where the same drivel is spewed by these dictators on stage. The narrative is lopsided and always in favour of the developer, not sustainability. Having these sessions mediated by impartial experts in sustainability from Cayman and overseas would be a definite improvement.
Otherwise, one might as well be invited to sit in a dentist chair and have the plan documents forced down one’s throat with a toilet plunger.
Actually, the proposed development plan (statement) is littered with sustainability aspects – oh wait, did you only mean sustainability synonymous with the environment? or did you mean all the other aspects of a country that need to be sustainable?
“The Development Plan” is nothing but lip service and another ornament for the shelves in the Govt’s library collection of reports (never to be implemented).
The developers control this island and where its going. We all know who they are; look around. Their plan is implemented by their “Yes” men/women aka Govt and its boards. To hell with the rest.
Isn’t it strange that the Planning Authority admits nothing has been done in 20yrs since their last strategic plan….which also happens to be the exact time frame that Ivan licked us and we have seen a rapid explosion in development….
Full of kaka-doo-doo.
CNS: Its 25 years not 20 since last Dev Plan
CNS Note: Yes you are indeed correct that the development plan we are still using was rolled out in 1997 but the review was supposed to take place five years later in 2002 or 2003, hence it was referred to in this article as “20 years overdue for replacement” rather than referring to its establishment.
things liek this reminds you just how important it is to have a local farming infrastructure that can adequately feed your people.
If they be wantin mo peoplo den gots to have mo KFC locoations fo sho!
@Lafonda – one thing we don’t need here in Cayman is a racist pig who offers nothing helpful or intelligent to the conversation.
Didn’t work, your writing accent failed miserably! Go enjoy your KFC!
Shut up you cry babies, we need the development for our economy to BOOM! If you are so unhappy then just do us all a favor and leave please.
Totally agree! BOOM away LOL
there is no-one in cig or civil service with expertise or qualifications to tackle this issue.
civil service is filled with poorly educated people with zero ability to tackle these issues.
if we can’t be honest and face these facts we will never be closer to a solution.
9.14 at least two of the civil servants you refer to are responsible for the GT ruinification project that’s going so well.
Be more pragmatic: These are the people we have. We must use them to forge a solution.
Your solution — which is NO solution — is to acquire ‘new’ people. Talk about planning to fail.
If we lack education, we must acquire it. If we need a sustainable creative program, we must create it. People have to consider what they want their future to look like, and take steps to achieve it. WITH the people we already have. Nothing else will work.
The ESO refuses to provide any accurate information of the number of people ACTUALLY living here. They keep contending that people on Temporary Work Permits or permissions that last less than 6 months do not get counted nor do thousands of unofficial dependents here as visitors, even though in fact, they live here. Our systems have betrayed us. The refusal to take into account facts, preferring flawed statistics despite their manifest inapplicability to Cayman’s circumstances, is wreaking havoc.
The Development Plan has been kicked down the road so many times it is crushed and dented beyond recognition or repair.
This is all subterfuge designed to hide the virulent opposition of the political/developer class to any regulation of their dollar chasing schemes.