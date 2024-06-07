Population growth fuels public concern for new plan

(CNS): Unchecked population growth that is fueling the rampant over-development of the Cayman Islands should be at the heart of the public conversation on shaping the development plan, people who attended the first of the planning ministry’s meetings on its draft Planning Statement made clear on Tuesday. This vague overview of what the Cayman Islands Government wants to achieve with a development plan was met with scepticism in West Bay, given that the district has seen some of the most dramatic changes as a result of development in the last few years.

The public consultation meetings on the draft planning statement, which began this week, provide an opportunity for residents to address planning officials directly about their development concerns. However, the statement is just the start of the process towards a new development plan, which is now almost 20 years overdue for replacement.

Those at the well-attended first meeting in West Bay noted the lack of details on specifics, from building heights to setbacks and how Cayman’s natural resources and built heritage are going to be preserved. One member of the audience summed things up as he waved the Planning Statement in the air and stated, “This tells me nothing.”

Another pointed out that the draft plan lacked a strategic direction or mission, essentially setting out a list of conflicting aims, and challenged the planning representatives to explain the priority because this is not at all clear from the draft statement. Others expressed deep concern that uncontrolled population increase and corruption have led to the destruction of the district of West Bay in particular, as well as the wider Cayman Islands.

Addressing some of the questions from the audience, Haroon Pandohie, the director of the planning department, said that for too long Cayman has had only very broad discussions, but the consultation aimed to change that. “This conversation that we’re having right now is to start to take those broad outcomes and… filter them through,” he stated without explaining what he meant, given the broad nature of the draft document that was on the table for discussion.

But in the wake of the meeting, Pandohie told CNS that the department is currently seeking input largely on just the statement. When the area plans, which will be subject to another consultation process, are developed, people will be able to drill down into the details and offer their precise submission. He said that these would include things like building heights and coastal setbacks that the public would be able to weigh in on.

Several people also said that the 30 July deadline for feedback on the consultation was too soon. It did not give people time to read, digest, consider and then submit their thoughts on the broad statement that will lay the foundation for a future national development plan.

During the course of the meeting, which lasted just over two hours, the audience raised questions about the anticipated rolling power cuts, the arrival of skyscrapers, political corruption and the general failings and incompetence of successive governments that have allowed the development lobby to take over the island in search of profit.

However, the size of the population and how that has impacted the island was a prominent topic throughout the evening. People raised concerns that Cayman was not measuring or controlling the population and wanted to know if there was a plan for a specific number. The current estimate is that there are around 90,000 residents in the Cayman Islands.

Bernie Bush MP (WBN) said that as far as he was aware, not only was there no government policy to increase Cayman’s population, but the CIG was trying to reduce it with proposed changes to the immigration law. The legislation that the government was “working on and trying to change definitely shows we’re not trying to increase Caymanians”, he said, implying that the aim of the changes was to reduce the opportunity for expatriate workers to attain status.

Retired architect Rupert Ackermon said the constant development of Grand Cayman was “destroying” it as the government has become obsessed with money and anything it can make money from. “Cayman used to be a beautiful place,” he said, adding that visitors are shocked by how much it has changed and don’t want to come back anymore.

Local activist Billy Adam said Cayman had become a “selltocracy” and that “the rampant development” was the fault of politicians who had sold the country to the developers and rich landowners. He said the public consultation was nothing more than a means to continue “fooling the people” as another election approaches.

He pointed out that successive governments have engaged in public consultations about Cayman’s future for decades, but they have not taken any notice of what the people say and have done nothing with the reams of documents and reports that have been produced.

Katherine Ebanks-Wilks MP (WBC) said politicians were not making decisions against what voters wanted, but if people were disappointed in their representatives, they should hold their MPs accountable and tell them that their concerns were not being heard.

The meetings will continue throughout this month and July.