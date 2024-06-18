Police, CBC recruiting only Caymanians and PRs

RCIPS Recruit Class of 2021

(CNS): Information circulated on social media implying that the RCIPS and the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control (CBC) have deliberately failed Caymanians in their recent local recruitment drives by hiring nationals from other jurisdictions over local candidates is false, the police said in a release.

The eligibility criteria for these recruitment drives include that candidates must have Caymanian status or permanent residency with the right to work, both agencies have said. The police began looking for new recruits in April, and 16 people so far have passed the full eligibility criteria to become constables and 13 to become auxiliaries.

In a social media post, CBC said it received 533 applications during its recent recruitment process. From these, 17 Caymanians were selected, and they began training as customs recruits on Tuesday.

The RCIPS issued a press release Friday evening stating that over 800 people had applied to join the police, and 354 of those met the eligibility requirements. Commissioner Kurt Walton said the RCIPS would not compromise its standards by employing individuals who do not meet the requirements to become police officers. “Our commitment is to uphold the highest standards of integrity, fairness, and transparency throughout the recruitment process,” he said.

In the release, the RCIPS said that following an initial vetting process, 137 of the 533 applicants were invited to sit the entrance exam on numeracy, literacy and comprehension skills. Several candidates indicated that they were unable to attend on the date of the exams held on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, so efforts were made to accommodate these candidates by scheduling further opportunities.

After these exams, 51 candidates were invited to undergo the fitness test. Eight other candidates failed to advance further after additional background checks revealed they did not meet the eligibility requirements.

At this point, 16 candidates have passed the full eligibility criteria and have been recruited as trainee police constables, and another 13 have met the criteria as auxiliary constable recruits.

The RCIPS said its vetting process is ongoing, including thorough checks of individuals’ immigration status. This further demonstrates its commitment to ensuring that only Caymanians and people with permanent residency and the right to work are invited to join the RCIPS.