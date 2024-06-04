Pharmacy Act to modernise 45-year-old law

HSA Smith Road Centre Pharmacy

(CNS): Parliament is expected to debate a new bill next month to replace the existing outdated legislation relating to pharmacies and the dispensing of medicines that was first enacted in 1979. The Pharmacy Act, 2024 repeals the old law and introduces a new regulatory regime for the importing and making of medicines and the wholesale, dispensing and prescribing of drugs. Attempts to modernise the law have spanned almost 15 years, and it’s not clear what has caused the failure of past efforts.

The new law will create new offences, such as making medicine without a manufacturing licence, selling medicines wholesale without a wholesale licence, and importing, selling, dispensing, prescribing, administering or making non-approved medicines. However, a new provision in the new bill authorises medicines that have not yet been approved for use here in exceptional circumstances or for health emergencies.

It also introduces an official ban on internet and mail-order pharmacies with no physical premises in Cayman.

The issue of prescription medicines, especially opioids, finding their way onto the streets of Cayman — a relatively new phenomenon — has also prompted Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent to seek tighter policies around those types of medications. During a recent radio appearance, he said that he was worried about addiction as the scale of prescribing of those medicines “concerns me an awful lot”, and it was an area that needed extra attention.