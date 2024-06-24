Permits needed for importing unpasteurised products

(CNS): Following reports of an outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) in cows across various American states, the Cayman Islands Department of Agriculture has said that it will, at some unspecified date, require an import permit to bring in unpasteurised products to safeguard the public. However, local food importers do not import unpasteurised products, and there is currently no evidence of risk from meat products imported from the US, according to a release from the CIG.

The Cayman Islands are currently categorised as low-risk for the bird flu virus, the release stated.

Nevertheless, multiple ministries are responding to the outbreak in the US, which, along with improved testing, more holistic regulations and better monitoring, will ensure greater protection of Cayman’s public health. Although local food importers have confirmed they import only pasteurised products, there has been general agreement that the gap relating to the importation of unpasteurised products needs to be addressed.

Avian influenza, traditionally a disease affecting birds, is caused by the HPAI A (H5N1) virus. This outbreak marks the first reported instances of the virus in cows, which poses unique challenges, the release said. Transmission of HPAI A can occur through contact with contaminated blood, organs or bodily fluids of infected poultry and during food preparation or handling.

“As of today, there is no evidence of risk from meat products imported from the USA,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said. “However, it is important to note the Cayman Islands’ surveillance system now has the capability to conduct in-island testing for the H5N1 virus. This enhances the existing infrastructure to monitor and detect potential cases of avian influenza, ensuring timely and effective responses.”

Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks said, “In response to the import permit for all unpasteurised milk products, the public can soon expect clarity on the personal and commercial import threshold allowed, as guidelines will be developed to govern the importation of unpasteurised milk products.”

Officials said the government was dedicated to maintaining a robust defence against the potential health threats from this bird flu outbreak in Cayman’s major source market for much of its food by continuously monitoring the situation and working across various ministries and departments, as well as the private sector.

“I am grateful to the support that both I and my ministerial team received from my colleagues in Cabinet when we made our recommendations on this topic,” said Health Minister Sabrina Turner. “My ministry remains committed to safeguarding the health of the nation, and we are grateful to do our part in breaking down silos and creating synergies not only within government but also with external stakeholders.”