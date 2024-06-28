People urged to prepare for potential storms

Source: NOAA

(CNS): The rain continued to douse the Cayman Islands on Friday as the abundant moisture associated with a tropical wave southwest of Grand Cayman moved across the country. Officials are currently watching Tropical Depression Two, which does not pose an immediate threat but could be in our area as a hurricane by next weekend. However, Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the CI National Weather Service are urging the public to remain vigilant for what is expected to be a busy hurricane season.

“I would like to remind everyone to be prepared at all times during what’s predicted to be a very active hurricane season and to follow the official channels for accurate weather updates,” HCCI Director Danielle Coleman said during an internal briefing. Updates will be shared via official channels and across the media and

According to an advisory from the US National Hurricane Center, the low-pressure system AL95 became Tropical Depression Two on Friday afternoon and could become a tropical storm by Saturday. It is located about 1,500 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and moving at around 15-20mph. On its projected path, it will approach the Lesser Antilles by the end of the weekend, when it may have already become a hurricane.

The Cayman Islands are currently experiencing rainy weather conditions from a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of Grand Cayman. This low pressure is moving west-northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula and poses no significant threat. However, we can expect widespread shower and thunderstorm activity influencing local weather conditions in the Western Caribbean Sea.

For more information on local weather conditions and pending storms, visit caymanprepared.ky, weather.gov.ky, GOV.KY and all government social media channels. Download the NENS App at www.nens.gov.ky for warnings of threats in your area.

To be prepared, remember to:

Monitor weather reports: Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and advisories from the Cayman Islands Weather Service, HMCI and CIG channels, Radio Cayman and Weather Radio Station. Be aware of low-lying areas Make a plan: Identify a friend or family member to stay with if your home is at risk. Pack a bag with essential items for 3-5 days and make digital copies of important documents. Be Prepared for Emergencies: Keep an emergency kit ready with essentials such as water, food, medications, flashlights, batteries, and a first-aid kit.

Important Contacts:

NEOC Call Centre: 949-6555

Emergency Services: 911

Local Weather Updates: www.weather.gov.ky

Hazard Management Cayman Islands: www.caymanprepared.ky