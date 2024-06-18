Payments for 600 ex-CS pensioners may be stopped

(CNS): Pensioners in the government’s public pension scheme who haven’t completed their 2024 annual Pension Continuation Confirmation Certificate (PCCC) will have their payments stopped next month, the Public Service Pensions Board (PSPB) said in a press release Tuesday. Earlier this year, over 2,600 PCCCs were sent to pensioners, but around 600 people have not returned a completed form in compliance with the law.

Payments will be suspended as of 10 July if the necessary paperwork is not completed as mandated by the Public Service Pensions Act, which means they will start missing monthly payments from that point on.

“I want to avoid suspending pension payments for the most vulnerable members of our community, particularly during a time such as this when Cayman residents are experiencing the most egregious of economic hardship,” said PSPB Chief Executive Officer Jewel Evans Lindsey.

“I am looking for support from the public to ensure that as many of these pensioners who are non-compliant with the requirements under the legislation get their PCCC returned as soon as possible. We value the service these retirees provided to the Cayman Islands and want to make sure we have these pensioners meet the legislative requirement to keep their payments active and suffer no interruption of their income in retirement, making them even more vulnerable,” she added.

Pension continuation certification initiatives, sometimes referred to as pensioner proof of life campaigns, are common practice internationally for major pension plans. As noted by Evans Lindsey, this practice by pension plans protects ongoing payments and ensures the long-term sustainability of pension plans.

“Our Cayman pensioner certification initiative ensures we are paying pension benefits to our

pensioners enjoying their retirement years,” said Evans Lindsey, “This program also ensures our due diligence in avoiding instances of overpayments or potential situations of fraud.”

She noted that sometimes pensioners have trouble completing their PCCC. “We know there are realities where some pensioners may need some support in completing this annual campaign. Our staff are able to offer assistance and work with our pensioners to find a solution to complete their PCCC.”

Pensioners must have their signatures on the PCCC witnessed by a justice of the peace, a notary public, a minister of religion, an attorney licensed to practice law in the Cayman Islands or an MP. Should none of these options work, pensioners can visit the PSPB office located on the 1st Floor of Athena Tower, 71 Fort Street, on Grand Cayman or at the Cayman Brac office on Dennis Foster Road to have their PCCC document witnessed on behalf of the CEO.

Once a pensioner has completed the campaign and had their returned PCCC logged, monthly payments will continue as scheduled.