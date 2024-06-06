Parents warned about chickenpox outbreak in schools

(CNS): The Public Health Department has recorded six confirmed cases of chickenpox reported within the school system. Five students and one teacher have been infected. A press release said the PHD is working closely with the schools and relevant healthcare providers to manage the situation and prevent further spread of the disease. As part of the mitigation efforts, there will be a special vaccination clinic on Saturday, 8 June, from 9am to 2pm at the Public Health Department, Smith Road Medical Centre.

“Given the highly contagious nature of chickenpox, we are undertaking swift and effective action to mitigate the spread and safeguard the health of the school community and the broader public,” Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams Rodriguez said. “Chickenpox is a common but preventable disease. We urge parents and guardians to ensure their children are vaccinated. The upcoming clinic provides an excellent opportunity to get protected.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said all necessary measures to contain these cases and protect the community were being taken. “Our collaboration with schools and healthcare providers is crucial in this effort. We encourage everyone to follow the preventive guidelines provided,” he said.

Public Health officials said subsequent vaccination clinics were being organised and people should contact the department at 244-2889 or email publichealthdept@hsa.ky for more information

Preventive Measures and Information

Ensure vaccinations are up to date. The chickenpox vaccine is effective in preventing the disease. The varicella vaccine is 92% effective at preventing all varicella. In the Cayman Islands, the varicella vaccine has been included in the vaccination schedule since 1996. Monitor for symptoms such as fever and an itchy, blister-like rash. Practice good hygiene, including regular handwashing and avoiding close contact with infected individuals.