PAC to quiz CAL and ministry execs over OAG report

(CNS): The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will hold a public hearing this Thursday at 10:00am to examine the Office of the Auditor General’s recent performance report, The Efficiency and Effectiveness of Cayman Airways Limited. President and CEO of CAL Fabian Whorms will attend as a witness alongside CAL Board Chair John-Paul Clarke and Ministry of Tourism Chief Officer Stran Bodden.

In her report, Auditor General Sue Winspear made 14 recommendations, but one of her main concerns was the unrealistic budgets and funding the airline has received over the years.

According to the performance report, CAL’s funding model, financial and non-financial performance, strategic direction, governance, and workforce planning and management all need improvement. In the upcoming hearing, the members of PAC will question the three witnesses on the contents of the report in accordance with Parliament Standing Order 77(4) and Section 87(1) of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009, which empower the committee to examine the accounts and financial dealings of all authorities and government-owned companies.

Following the hearing, PAC, chaired by Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, will prepare its own report to accompany the OAG report. Under the standing orders, the committee has the power to make additional recommendations to the government or CAL.