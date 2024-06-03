OfReg blames CUC’s failings for blackout warnings

CUC generator

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has rejected the idea that it is to blame for the possibility of rolling power outages on Grand Cayman this summer if, as expected, demand on the grid reaches the peak of CUC’s ability to generate electricity.

For some time, CUC has been warning that the island is facing a power crisis because OfReg has taken so long to begin a bid for utility-scale solar generation. But in a lengthy statement, the regulator’s board said CUC is not meeting its licensing obligations as a monopoly provider.

OfReg claims that since the office was established in 2017, it has never received a request from CUC for a Certificate of Need (CON) to enable it to acquire a new generator for round-the-clock power, which the board indicated must, by definition, be a diesel machine.

However, in 2017, the government implemented the National Energy Policy, which called for a transition to 70% green energy generation over the following 20 years. As a result, CUC switched its focus to green energy. This requires competitive bids, as CUC does not have a monopoly on power generation.

CUC made an offer to OfReg to build a solar farm in East End with battery storage that would cut power bills and generate a significant amount of renewable energy. However, that offer was declined as CUC’s current licence requires it to compete with other power providers for the generation of all renewables. OfReg has still not opened that bid.

CNS has asked OfReg a number of questions about the dilemma and why the competitive bid has been in the works for over two years. OfReg issued a pre-qualification invite in April 2022, but invitations to tender have still not been solicited. We are awaiting a response.

In the statement, OfReg’s board noted the difference between “firm” power (available upon demand at any time of the day) provided by CUC’s diesel generators and “non-firm” renewable generation, and stated that existing technology for solar and wind energy cannot provide round-the-clock power.

“This is not to say that large-scale renewable energy should not be a part of Cayman’s generation capacity, just that it cannot be considered ‘firm’ power in the context of the current CUC T&D Licence, which the Board is of the view needs updating.”

OfReg said that CUC should have been aware that it would need more generators in light of the ongoing construction boom and should have monitored the number and magnitude of planning permissions granted to calculate the projected load growth.

“It is therefore hard to understand how CUC could not have foreseen the significant increase in demand for electricity in the past 10 years, sufficient for it to be obligated to issue a CON,” the OfReg board stated. “CUC’s failure in that regard would therefore appear to be a fundamental breach of its obligations under its T&D Licence, which has now led to the situation that they have put themselves in.”

OfReg claimed there was no validity in CUC’s attempt to blame the regulator for not accepting its uncompetitive bid in 2019. It also said CUC’s decision to start load shedding once reserves dropped towards 35% of the peak demand was illogical, as many places around the world get by on a 5% to 10% reserve margin.

“CUC has not provided any valid explanation as to how even a precipitous dip towards the bottom of their reserve margin of 35% would automatically result in blackouts and/or CUC having to engage in load shedding,” the board said.

“Worse yet is that CUC, who despite their apparent failure to accurately forecast load growth, or at least to issue a CON, thereby requiring the OfReg to grant them two tranches of temporary generation in 2022 and 2023 in order to make up the consequent shortfall, is now saying that they have already ordered yet another 10MW of additional temporary generation.”

OfReg said that CUC had not submitted any application for additional temporary diesel generation as it claimed in its own statement last week.

The board also said that temporary generation should only be deployed in genuinely exigent circumstances as it is more expensive. The smaller machines are less efficient than the larger diesel generators that CUC has and there is a cost of leasing along with the additional fuel costs, which is passed through to their consumers. However, CUC currently has around a dozen of these smaller generators.

OfReg accused CUC of failing to accurately calculate the projected load growth and not complying with the terms of its distribution licence, which says that the company must request permission to increase its generation three years before additional capacity is needed. “There can be no justification and certainly no basis under their current licence for CUC to seek permission for temporary generation.”

The board said it was concerned that the recent press release had left the public with the impression that OfReg had failed in some way to do its job. But the board said the regulator wants CUC to perform in accordance with the obligations in its licence so it won’t have to take steps to protect the stability of the electricity supply in Grand Cayman.

“The Board will now also consider whether and to what extent the issues raised by CUC will inform its ongoing review of CUC’s T&D Licence,” the board said.

OfReg said CUC had an obligation to meet the demand for power under its license and that last week’s release was a “tacit admission of their failure to discharge those obligations”. The board said that it was now considering “what action, if any, is appropriate for their apparent failure to perform in accordance with their licence”.