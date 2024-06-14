NRA to work on major GT junction over holiday weekend

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) and its subcontractor will be undertaking paving works at the Bobby Thompson and Smith Road intersection on Saturday. Officials said the work will start at 6:00am and continue until 5:00pm. Motorists will be diverted around the intersection while the work is going on. Drivers are asked to pay close attention to cones, signs and safety lights. Motorists should plan ahead and watch out for traffic diversions.

Members of the public can email nra@nra.ky with questions or comments regarding this project. For urgent concerns, please call 525-1251.