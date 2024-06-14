NRA to work on major GT junction over holiday weekend

| 14/06/2024 | 0 Comments

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) and its subcontractor will be undertaking paving works at the Bobby Thompson and Smith Road intersection on Saturday. Officials said the work will start at 6:00am and continue until 5:00pm. Motorists will be diverted around the intersection while the work is going on. Drivers are asked to pay close attention to cones, signs and safety lights. Motorists should plan ahead and watch out for traffic diversions.

Members of the public can email nra@nra.ky with questions or comments regarding this project. For urgent concerns, please call 525-1251.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

NRA paints speed limits on road surfaces
NRA predicts 57% more traffic at Grand Harbour by 2036
GT traffic light upgrade fails during morning commute

Tags:

Category: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«