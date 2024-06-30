NRA to start work widening Crewe Road to six lanes

Crewe Rd expansion plans (source: the NRA)

(CNS): Five years after work first started to create a six-lane highway linking the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout through the Red Bay Roundabout up to Grand Harbour, work will begin this weekend on the stretch of Crewe Road that links up to the CUC roundabout. The National Roads Authority said the multi-phase road widening initiative aims to increase traffic capacity on the primary arterials into George Town and the intersections supporting them at Grand Cayman’s worst traffic bottleneck.

The expansion is being carried out in segments, as the process requires the relocation of utilities and the removal and replacement of boundary walls, fences and other structures. The work will take place between the Grand Harbour Roundabout and the CUC Roundabout on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.