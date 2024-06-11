Non-oil imports grow 3.6% to over $1.31 billion
(CNS): The total value of goods imported into the Cayman Islands last year was $1.53 billion, an increase of 2% over the previous year, according to the Foreign Trade Report 2023 produced by the Economics and Statistics Office. The value of non-petroleum products grew by 3.6% from 2022 to over $1.31 billion, while the value of petroleum and petroleum-related imports fell by 7.1% to $215.2 million. The ESO pointed out that this decrease was driven by lower average prices of fuel imported in 2023. It did not necessarily reflect a drop in quantity.
The value of food and animal imports, including vegetables and fruit, meat and meat preparations, dairy products and eggs, surged by 8.6 %, while the value of miscellaneous manufactured articles grew by 6.9%. The value of machinery and transport goods increased by 5.7%, which the ESO said reflected “increased imports of power-generating machinery, general industrial machinery and equipment, and electrical machinery and equipment”.
The value of beverages and tobacco decreased by 3.8%, which the ESO said was due to a drop in the quantity of some beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, coming into the country. There was also a reduction in some manufactured goods.
See the Cayman Islands’ Annual Foreign Trade Statistics Report 2023 here.
Value of goods does not necessarily equate to an increase in quantity of goods imported, but brace for the all-too-familiar PPM Port Agenda soundbites that will try to connect this data to their perennial side-mission.
Get ready. The import duty machine is going to start drying up, especially as construction starts to slow down. Government STOP wasting money.
Fuel costs go down worldwide, CUC bill continues rising. Thanks, OfReg!