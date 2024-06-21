New security body scanners installed at airports

Body Scan Machine at CKIA on Cayman Brac (photo credit: CBC)

(CNS): Customs and Border Control has installed new “state-of-the-art non-intrusive body scanners” to look for drugs and contraband at both Owen Roberts and Charles Kirkconnell airports to bolster national security and ensure the safety of residents and visitors. The scanners are designed to detect individuals attempting to smuggle illicit drugs and other illegal goods into Cayman. According to a press release, this will close “critical gaps in border security”.

Body Scan Machine at ORIA on Grand Cayman (photo credit: CBC)

Not every passenger will be scanned, but as part of the overall border management process, CBC officers will conduct an initial screening of passengers supported by intelligence and behaviour indicators, which will inform the degree of risk that a person is concealing restricted goods. Those passengers deemed to pose a high risk will be scanned.

The machines use advanced imaging technology to provide what CBC said is a detailed, non-intrusive scan providing a visual indication of concealed substances and objects “with unprecedented accuracy” that will significantly improving the capability of CBC personnel at the controls.

CBC Director Charles Clifford said the advanced scanners show that CBC is committed to using innovative solutions to tackle emerging security challenges.

“By adopting this technology, we reaffirm our dedication to protecting its borders and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens. Thanks to our business partners, AVCOM, including Installation Technologies International (ITI) in the USA for their exceptional distribution services and OD Security in the Netherlands for supplying the cutting-edge body scanners, ensuring a seamless installation process,” he said.

The non-invasive scanners address and rectify existing vulnerabilities in the current security framework, ensuring a more comprehensive approach to passenger screening. CBC officers will undergo training to operate the new equipment efficiently and effectively, ensuring that the technology is used to its full potential.

Border Control Minister Dwayne Seymour described the scanner as a “monumental leap forward” in the effort to maintain high standards of border security. This technology enhances our ability to detect and prevent drug smuggling and ensures a safe and secure environment for all travellers,” he added.