New rules planned to curb sham marriages

(CNS): In a move the Cayman Islands Government has described as “upholding the sanctity” of marriage and civil partnerships, Cabinet has approved the drafting of new immigration regulations. Officials said the Immigration (Arrangements of Convenience) Regulations 2024, which aim to prevent sham marriages, show that government is committed to ensuring marriages or civil partnerships are entered into “sincerely and not exploited for ulterior motives”.

In a press release issued Friday, the government outlined the changes it hopes will curb efforts to circumvent immigration laws or to receive other benefits. Currently, the Marriage Act (2010 Revision) and Civil Partnership Act (2020) lack explicit provisions addressing marriages of convenience. The new rules are aimed at enhancing scrutiny, creating a clear and standardised reporting framework and addressing legislative gaps, making it easier for WORC officers to respond to suspicious reports swiftly.

Border Control Minister Dwayne Seymour said the measures aim to ensure that marriages and civil partnerships are based on genuine relationships and not exploited for convenience. “We are committed to maintaining the integrity of our marital system and protecting the rights and responsibilities that come with it,” he said.

Cabinet’s approval marks the beginning of the legislative drafting process, which will involve consultation with relevant stakeholders and the public. These new regulations will ultimately enhance WORC’s prosecution capabilities against officials who fail to report suspicions, which is presently challenging due to the absence of prescribed reporting procedures.

The streamlined process will enable more efficient handling of cases, ensuring that genuine marriages are protected while preventing abuse, officials stated. Outlining the proposed new rules, the ministry said the legislation would empower officials to scrutinise intended marriages or civil partnerships more rigorously by mandating the collection of more information from couples intending to marry, ensuring that all unions are entered into with genuine intent.

The rules will establish a clear legal framework for officials to report any suspicions that may arise during their interactions with intended couples. This aims to ensure that any potential concerns are documented and addressed in a timely manner, officials said.

To ensure consistency and reliability, the regulations will standardise reporting for all suspicions related to marriages or civil partnerships of convenience and address potential gaps in the current legislation regarding the prescribed form and manner for reporting suspicions.

“By defining clear guidelines, the new regulations will provide officials with the necessary tools to act appropriately,” officials added.

According to figures released by WORC, in 2022 its enforcement unit investigated 175 sham marriage reports and 114 cases resulted in “adverse findings”.

The new rules will likely help in the fight against fake marriages and what the previous labour minister Chris Saunders said was Caymanians selling their birthright.

However, the government has still not rolled out any new regulations or changes to the law to deal with the even bigger problems relating to the permanent residency points system or to enable the government to better control the number of work permits being granted.

According to the latest figures from WORC, there were a record-breaking 37,437 valid work permits as of mid-April.