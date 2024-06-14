New eco-activists launch petition to save NCA

Photo credit: #DontPaveParadise

(CNS): Following news reported on CNS this week that the UPM government is in the process of trying to gut the National Conservation Act, local environmentalists have expressed deep concerns. Efforts are underway to rally public support to stop any attempts to undermine this critical legislation, including the launch of a petition. Sustainable Cayman and other activist groups are also urging people to contact their MPs and ask them not to support the proposed amendments.

One of Sustainable Cayman’s ambassadors told CNS that they were “deeply saddened and betrayed” by the government’s plans to undermine important parts of the conservation legislation.

“It is deplorable, disgusting and outright anti-Caymanian to undermine the very essence of what makes Cayman the island we love and cherish. The government’s efforts to dismantle the systems that ensure accountability are not only anti-democratic but also authoritarian. Discussing the removal of checks and balances due to personal fears is reckless and dangerous.”

Meanwhile, a group of concerned citizens who recently formed a “non-partisan, non-political community, united by a common concern” under the banner of #Don’tPaveParadise launched an online petition on Thursday to protect the threatened legislation.

Despite claiming to be non-political, the group has accused the UPM government of lying about the National Conservation Act hindering development. “This is false. Don’t be misled by such misinformation,” the as yet unidentified organisers of the campaign stated in their petition preamble.

“The National Conservation Act doesn’t stop us from building the housing and infrastructure we need; it simply makes sure we do it properly. The National Conservation Council is not the decision-maker on an EIA, nor does it have the power to designate land for protection. The ultimate authority is and has always been Cabinet.”

Cabinet does not control the requirement for undertaking an environmental impact assessment. This is generally directed by the National Conservation Council based on advice from the Department of Environment’s technical and scientific experts. But Cabinet does decide whether or not to accept the scientific findings and recommendations of these important reviews, and even in the face of dire warnings, the government can ignore those findings.

Almost all the work the NCC and the DoE do regarding the conservation law is advisory and largely in the form of recommendations.

“It is a lie to say that the NCC can stop any development project,” a spokesperson from #Dontpaveparadise said in relation to the petition. “It is a lie to say that the Director of Environment has more power than Cabinet. These are lies that the Grand Court, the Court of Appeal and the Privy Council have exposed.”

Lynne Byles, the managing director of Tower Marketing, told CNS that the local agency had launched the #DontPaveParadise campaign on behalf of the group of concerned citizens. She said it provided a platform for people to speak out against unsustainable development and in support of the environment.

“While the government reviews the National Conservation Act, it is important our leaders know how important our natural resources are to the people of the Cayman Islands and to our future well-being,” Byles said. “We encourage people to post on social media, sign our petition, write to their MPs and be as vocal as possible in demanding a more sustainable future.”

As part of the campaign to protect Cayman’s dwindling wetlands, a Facebook group, Wetlands Thrive, Life Survives, also issued a statement about the threat to the conservation law. Of particular concern for this group is the need to retain the requirement for the government to conduct environmental impact assessments for its projects.

“In our fight for transparency and accountability, we demand fair technical expertise derived from a democratic process, such as an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),” said a spokesperson for the campaign. “Government development projects — whether they be roads, airports, or schools — are funded by consumers’ costs embedded in every product sold in the Cayman Islands. As the cost of living rises, it is only fair and just that we see a corresponding increase in the quality and transparency of these projects, which must include comprehensive EIAs to evaluate their social, economic, and environmental impacts.”

With overwhelming public support for ensuring that natural resources are protected in the face of development, the activists said practical solutions are needed to resolve Cayman’s traffic and infrastructure challenges but not at the expense of natural habitats.

“The proposed changes to the National Conservation Act, including the removal of the requirement for EIAs for projects such as the East-West Arterial (EWA) road extension, are deeply concerning,” the wetland campaigners said. “We must hold our government accountable to ensure that all development projects in the Cayman Islands, whether public or private, adhere to rigorous Environmental Impact Assessments. This is the only path to responsible, equitable development that truly serves the people.”

Since the CNS report on Monday about the possibility that the government is rushing the amended legislation through drafting to make it to parliament next month, there has been a significant backlash from the public across social media. Angry exchanges have appeared across many social media platforms between those who support development and those concerned about the negative impact that relentless unsustainable development over the past decade has already had on Cayman.

The report exposing the government’s plans has attracted over 200 comments, the majority of which support the legislation as it is.

Former premier Wayne Panton, the original architect of the legislation, has also spoken out about the misguided attempt to gut the law. Panton has described the efforts to gut the law as a “corrupt initiative” between a “cabal of developers” and some politicians who have taken campaign funding from them.