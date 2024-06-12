New bill rolled out to help trust and estates sector

| 12/06/2024 | 2 Comments
Financial Services Minister André Ebanks, Cayman News Service
Financial Services Minister André Ebanks

(CNS): Financial Services Minister André Ebanks will present the Perpetuities (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in parliament next month. The bill aims to enhance the trusts and estate planning sector by removing the mandatory 150-year perpetuity period for existing and future trusts. The change aligns with industry trends and ensures the Cayman Islands’ competitiveness in financial services, officials said in a press release.

The Financial Services Legislative Committee (FSLC) recommended the amendment, given that several other financial services centres have removed the perpetuities provision in their respective legislation. As part of its legislative development process, the ministry held industry consultations earlier this year and then finalised the bill.

“The bill seeks to adapt to evolving opportunities,” Ebanks said. “We understand that the trusts and estate sector, as well as family offices, are now more attracted to financial services centres that offer trust investment vehicles with an optional perpetuity period, and it’s important that the Cayman Islands offer cutting-edge products.” 

  1. Anonymous says:
    12/06/2024 at 2:12 pm

    This has been asked by industry for some time, good to know its coming

    5
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    12/06/2024 at 8:22 am

    Thank god we have Andre in Government. Hopefully some more Caymanians of his caliber step up to the plate at the next election.

    28
    2
    Reply

