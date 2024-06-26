NCC corrects false narrative on DoE director’s power

Central Mangrove Wetlands (photo credit: Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers)

(CNS): The National Conservation Council has refuted false claims and misinformation being circulated on social media that incorrectly suggest the director of the Department of Environment has unprecedented powers under the National Conservation Act (NCA) that elevates the post-holder above Cabinet and enables whoever holds the job to make decisions without accountability.

The NCC said this is completely untrue and is hitting back against the many “factual inaccuracies and incorrect assumptions” being made as the development lobby pressures the government to gut the legislation.

In a statement correcting the false claims, the NCC said that neither it nor the DoE director has any power over Cabinet, which remains the decision-makers in all things related to the law.

“The National Conservation Act does not make Cabinet subservient,” the council said, noting that the law actually prohibits its members from directing Cabinet. “All decisions of the NCC under section 41 may be appealed to Cabinet. The Cabinet approves protected areas which are recommended by the NCC, and Cabinet approves Conservation Plans establishing areas of critical habitat after approval by the NCC, and this is after public consultation and input.”

The legislation allows the NCC to establish interim directives creating critical habitat and other conservation measures in an urgent or emergency situation. However, these directives must be immediately reported to Cabinet, which can repeal those temporary protections at any point.

The idea that the opinion of the director is somehow supreme is also part of a deliberately false narrative peddled by those wanting to weaken the law, not out of any concerns about the democratic process but because they believe that anything that could see development directed or controlled could cut profit.

It is not practical for the NCC to make technical recommendations on the more than 500 planning applications that require input from government agencies, and the DoE director cannot complete the submissions and recommendations alone.

“This task requires expertise and skills drawn from the whole department, and as such, the technical review committee comprised of relevant DoE scientific experts reviews applications to provide the best technical advice,” the council explained. “The NCC has delegated the issuing of permits and licences to the director — again, there is a team within the DoE who process the applications, based on Licensing Directives gazetted by the NCC.”

The council explained that this is not unique. “Several government entities necessarily depend on the work of the civil servants in their respective departments to fulfil their mandates and inform decision-making,” the NCC said and pointed out that the Central Planning Authority has delegated approval of certain types of applications to the Director of Planning.

The NCC noted that other government departments and technical experts make submissions to the CPA regarding developments, but these are never questioned. For example, the Water Authority has the legal power to make recommendations about wastewater treatment, disposal and water supply that the CPA must adopt, even if that means developers must change their plans.

Another example is that under planning regulations, the CPA must refuse the construction of swimming pools unless they have a certificate signed by the senior medical officer of health.

The false narrative that the NCC has delegated all its authority to the DoE director is also wrong. The Cabinet appoints eight members of the council; four others are appointed by virtue of their civil service roles, and one member is appointed by Cabinet based on a nomination from the National Trust.

The NCC is prohibited by law from delegating certain functions, such as orders and directives, to anyone. Only a subset of the NCC’s other functions have been delegated to the director. At the time of drafting the NCA, the legislative drafter advised that delegations need to be made to a “legal entity” that can be held accountable.

A department is not a legal entity separate from the Cayman Islands Government, whereas the director of a department is a recognised legal entity within the CIG representing that department, the NCC explained.

Like all civil servants, the DoE director is not elected, but she remains accountable in her capacity as a technical adviser to the government and has a duty to serve the people and country, like many other senior officials.

One of the most important roles of the National Conservation Council is to make decisions based on evidence. Historically, many decisions relating to development have been made on an ad hoc basis without considering the full implications.

The consequences of this have been made clear in recent years by the significant increase in flooding after relatively benign weather events and the worrying erosion of Seven Mile Beach. This is on top of the cultural impact that ill-considered development has had in terms of the loss of access to the beach for local people.

The NCC said its mandate is to supply objective, robust, science-based advice and guidance to decision-makers regarding proposals that may adversely affect the natural environment before irreversible impacts are created.

“The NCC has a primary function of making recommendations, not taking decisions,” the council stressed. “It has very limited powers to make actual decisions.”

The DoE has certain enforcement roles, such as the management of permits for fish pots and the possession and use of spear guns, all of which are based on the need to limit overfishing supported by robust scientific data.

The NCC decides, based on a technical screening opinion produced by the DoE, whether an environmental impact assessment is needed to provide sound and robust advice to the originating entity, whether that is Cabinet, the CPA, the NRA or any other entity. However, the results of an EIA are not binding, and it is still up to the CPA whether planning approval is granted with or without conditions.

Only when a project poses a direct threat to a protected area or critical habitat of a protected species can the NCC direct the CPA to refuse an application. But that critical status was not conferred by either the NCC or the DoE but Cabinet following various rounds of public consultation.

There is nothing unusual or inherently undemocratic about the conservation law. It was passed to ensure that the environment was finally given the same weight in the decision-making process as all other factors. But because it directly impacts landownership and is relatively new, it has been wrongly demonised by those seeking to maximise profit from developing raw land, regardless of the detrimental impact development has had on the Cayman Islands’ natural habitat.

As the government battles to water down the law to meet the demands of unelected and unaccountable developers who have powers of influence over it, there is growing public concern that the people will be the losers once again in the fight to conserve what little is left of Cayman’s once stunning natural environment.