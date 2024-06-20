NCC chair has ‘grave concerns’ about NCA changes

NCC Chair Stuart Mailer reads a statement at the meeting on 19 June

(CNS): Stuart Mailer, chairperson of the National Conservation Council, has said that members have “grave concerns” about possible changes to the National Conservation Act and the misinformation campaign designed to discredit the law and the work of both the NCC and the scientists it depends on at the Department of Environment.

As he opened the council’s regular quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Mailer delivered a statement in which he defended the act, pointed out why it was needed and stressed the importance of science-based decisions.

Mailer said that the NCC had not been “formally or officially consulted on any possible changes to the National Conservation Act” but had become very concerned after CNS published a report about the alleged planned amendments.

He explained how the legislation has not only enabled the government to fulfil its constitutional duty under section 18 of the Bill of Rights, which states that: “Government shall, in all its decisions, have due regard to the need to foster and protect an environment that is not harmful to the health or well-being of present and future generations, while promoting justifiable economic and social development.”

The CIG is also obligated to meet the commitments of several international multilateral environmental agreements, such as the Ramsar Convention on wetlands.

The NCA also enables Cayman to fulfil its responsibilities under the charter signed by the UK and this country in 2001 by the environment minister at the time, McKeeva Bush MP, who is now one of the main political voices railing against the law. The charter he signed calls for the Cayman Islands to integrate environmental conservation into all sectors of policy planning and implementation.

“The various provisions of the NCA are therefore necessary to support and provide for a robust environmental governance framework for the ultimate benefit of the people of the country,” Mailer said.

“All of the provisions of the NCA embody best international practice, such as the Act’s use of the precautionary principle, which acknowledges the likely significant risk of adverse effects or the potential for irreversible damage as reasons to fully consider the environmental implications of all our decisions and plans and to err on the side of caution when all the relevant information is not immediately available.”

Mailer said it was “imperative that the competencies and expertise of the Department of Environment continue to be available to assist” the NCC, and the requirement for “the majority of council members to possess relevant technical or scientific expertise remains a part of the Act”. It is understood that the government wants to remove this part of the law.

Mailer said that the recent rainy weather and the resulting flooding of roads and residential areas made it clear that evidence-based decisions were needed to protect human life, property, the economy and the natural environment.

“Hopefully, it should also be obvious to everyone living in the country that, despite the dire predictions of its detractors, the various provisions of the NCA haven’t impeded economic growth or development,” he said, which is supported by official government statistics.

“The NCC strongly believes that the NCA is extremely important in our collective efforts to preserve our Caymanian identity and our quality of life,” Mailer said. “There is a growing body of evidence which shows that a healthy environment which is underpinned by strong legislative protections is a prerequisite for healthy people as well as a healthy economy.

“The NCC is therefore resolute in its belief that the various provisions of the NCA are absolutely essential for the sustainability and viability of our country now and in the future.” He added that any amendments to the act that dilute the council’s ability to act efficiently or result in poorer conservation outcomes and a substandard environmental governance framework for the people and natural environment were “ill-advised and strongly discouraged”.

Before the law was enacted, the UK conducted an audit of environmental protection frameworks in the UK Overseas Territories. The assessment revealed that along with the Pitcairn Islands, the Cayman Islands was the only one of the 16 UKOTs assessed as ‘weak’ across all areas. In relation to ‘development control’, the report was damning.

It said that the integration of environmental concerns into planning procedures was weak and there were no formal EIA requirements at the time, as it urged the CIG to pass what was then a draft of the conservation bill to address the weaknesses.

The assessment found that the development plan for Grand Cayman was in desperate need of updating, a job the government has still failed to do. It has also failed to draw up plans for the sister Islands, which are now increasingly in the crosshairs of developers.

The UK report criticised the lack of political accountability for decision-making and the poor extent of transparency and consultation, a situation the current UPM government appears to want to return to.

In his statement, Mailer also noted the public interest in a second judicial review of a recent CPA decision to approve an after-the-fact application for the construction of a road in an environmentally sensitive area in the eastern interior of Grand Cayman. He said the CPA had violated the NCA’s consultation provisions, “similar to the unlawful decision on the Boggy Sand road proposal, which resulted in the Grand Court and the Appeal Court finding in favour of the NCC”.

Mailer continued, “Based on legal advice, the NCC filed the judicial review as it appears to be the only legal way to have the unlawful CPA decision quashed and reverted to them for proper consultation under the NCA and in accordance with the recent Court of Appeal judgment.” He noted, however, that the council was still hoping for “a negotiated rather than litigated resolution”.